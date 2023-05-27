Anushka Sharma channels her inner goddess with her outfits at Cannes 2023; PICS inside

Cannes Film Festival 2023 has been laden with gorgeous outfits and the best of fashion like every year but, something has indeed changed. Yes, it is the increasing levels of inclusivity and representation at the festival. A lot of South Asian actors, influencers, directors, and other celebrities have been seen on the red carpet this year. The recent addition to this list was Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma has made her much-awaited debut at the Cannes Film Festival and it’s safe to say that she has been serving some super stylish looks there. Want to check out her outfits so far? Well, let’s dive right in.

Anushka Sharma looked incomparable in a white gown

For her first look i.e. her dreamy debut at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Anushka Sharma chose to channel her inner diva with a gorgeous floor-length, sequin-embellished ivory gown by Richard Quinn. The dress has a beautiful off-shoulder look with a white ruffled floral neckline, doesn’t she look magical?

This gorgeous look was styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani who paired this glorious gown with stunning earrings and rings from Chopard. Anushka’s hairstyle was done by Yianni Tsapatori who chose to tie it up in a neat bun. Her subtle makeup look with a light pink lip, done by Puneet B Saini, also looked beyond perfect with her outfit. We’re simply obsessed, aren’t we?

Anushka Sharma channeled her inner diva for her second look

For her second look in the evening at Cannes Film Festival, Anushka chose to wear the most sublime satin baby pink top with glittery black pants and black heels from Prada. This look was also styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. The look was completed with beautiful jewelry from none other than Cartier. We’re totally in love.

For this look, Yianni Tsapatori chose to style Anushka Sharma’s hair in a low ponytail. Her makeup look by Puneet B Saini featured a beautiful shimmery eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. Doesn’t she look like an unbelievable dream while channeling her inner diva?

Anushka Sharma’s fashionable outfits at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 have left us all speechless. What did you think about her outfits? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

