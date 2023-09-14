Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celebrity brides you must check out for wedding lehenga inspo

A couple’s wedding day is a monumental moment in their lives, filled with dreams and aspirations. Every detail, from the venue to the decor, is meticulously planned to create an unforgettable experience. But amidst all the excitement, one aspect that shines brighter than the rest is, bridal fashion. With the upcoming wedding of the talented Parineeti Chopra on September 24th, 2023, our anticipation for her bridal look has reached its peak. While we eagerly await her grand reveal, why not take a moment to look back and get inspired by some of Bollywood’s leading ladies who have graced us with their incomparable bridal looks?

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s journey through the ethereal bridal outfits of five B-town divas who left us absolutely speechless with their choice of wedding attire. Are you ready? Let’s take a look!

5 B-town divas who left everyone SPEECHLESS with their bridal outfits

Katrina Kaif: The beautiful ‘Sabya red’ bride

The Phone Bhoot actress and the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor’s wedding was a secretive affair in Rajasthan and where the guest list was kept quiet. The diva chose to wear a deep vermilion or the ‘Sabya red’ colored Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding pheras with Vicky Kaushal. The look featured an embroidered blouse with a sheer dupatta, which was draped over her bun. The main dupatta over her head was a rather heavy one, with heavily embroidered gold edges. Meanwhile, the talented actress wore a heavy necklace and jhumkas as well as a stylish matha patti for her big day. We’re still in love with this one.

Alia Bhatt: A classy ivory-laden evening

The Dear Zindagi actress and the Animal actor’s wedding was also kept on a low scale as it was a rather, family-only affair. In fact, the Ralia wedding also took place at home, in their favorite spot. Both of them twinned in ivory outfits. The talented actress chose to defy all bridal rules and went with a hand-dyed sophisticated and simple ivory Sabysachi saree with a matching delicate half-sleeved embroidered blouse. It was embroidered with fine tilla work. She went with a no-makeup look but also added an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. Meanwhile, she did go heavy with her jewelry. Hard not to totally love this one, isn’t it?

Deepika Padukone: A deep dive into tradition

The wedding of the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor and the Padmaavat actress i.e. Bollywood’s favorite couple, was a rather hush-hush and low-key affair which was still, beyond dreamy. There were two different wedding ceremonies for DeepVeer. For the Konkani ceremony, the actress wore a delicate Kanjeevaram silk saree with heavy earrings and layered necklaces and a heavy matha patti which graces her forehead. However, for her Sindhi-Punjabi ceremony, the diva chose a vibrant red embroidered Sabyasachi lehenga with a bridal dupatta that had 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava' written on its borders. We’re still gushing!

Kiara Advani: The pink contemporary bride

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress and the Student of the Year actor’s wedding was a very splashy and spectacular affair, and the whole Bollywood made the guest list. The actress chose to defy tradition and go for the contemporary bridal look for her big day with an ombre empress pink lehenga with dark borders, intricate embroidery, and detailing of Roman architecture inspired by the couple’s love for Rome. The lehenga was also embellished with real Swarovski crystals and a sheer dupatta. The diva chose to keep it modern a contrast-heavy necklace made of rare emeralds and diamonds with stud earrings and matching bangles. We’re still obsessed with her choices.

Anushka Sharma: An unforgettable pastel affair

Last but not least, we feel like it’s very essential to add the Pari actress and the famous cricketer’s wedding to this list. After all, her lehenga is still making it on every bridal trends list, isn’t it? Virsuhka tied the knot in Italy in 2017 in a grand yet hush-hush ceremony where the talented diva chose to get all her looks curated by Sabyasachi. She wore a pastel pink lehenga which was laden with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours, with metal threads, pearls, and beads. She also went with uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel, baroque Japanese cultured pearls necklace and earrings, and matha patti, from Sabyasachi’s Heritage collection. This look is the hardest to get over!

These five Bollywood divas have set the bar high for bridal fashion with their awe-inspiring wedding outfits. So, as you embark on your journey to find the perfect bridal wear, draw inspiration from their style, elegance, and creativity. Whether you lean towards tradition or embrace contemporary trends, their bridal looks offer a treasure trove of ideas to make your special day truly unforgettable.

So, lean into the magic of Bollywood’s leading ladies and make your wedding a fashion masterpiece. Are you feeling inspired for your big day? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

