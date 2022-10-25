Anushka Sharma dolled up in sparkling green Sabyasachi saree to celebrate Diwali; See PICS

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and versatile actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has carved out her own niche in the film industry by polishing her acting skills and working hard towards achieving her goals. Recently, she grabbed headlines after she penned down a heartfelt note for her husband Virat Kohli after winning a T20 match against Pakistan. Anushka Sharma dons her Sabyasachi attire

In the latest update, Anushka dropped a bunch of new pictures on her Instagram handle wherein we can see the young actress being dolled up in a Sabyasachi saree. She aced her look by flashing her million-dollar smile. Soon after she dropped these pictures, several high-profile celebrities dropped their comments in the comments sections. Actress Alia Bhatt liked the images. Her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Stunning” with a lovely emoji. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Gorgeous” with a bunch of hearts. Saba Pataudi also dropped a bunch of red hearts.