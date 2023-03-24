Anushka Sharma in a Toni Maticevski gown and Virat Kohli in The Maroon Suit serve marvelouslly monotone looks

Here's what a walk into the vineyard looks like - pretty and incomparable. Its influence and charm can run large enough to live out of your dining tables as well. Grape hue for a Spring party? Let's get into it. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli showed up as a chic force dressed up in a gown and suit. With an uptick in the number of celebrations from weddings to the red carpet and everything in between (which now seems to be a routine), it's normal to build up a reference kit. Patiently waiting to strike a pose solo or with your partner, is it?

True to Spring realness, floral print is seen fondly. Sometimes having great taste doesn't mean following and adopting the trends that are spoken about every day. Flower power is flawless but isn't monotone purple as precious? Last night multiple celebrities were photographed at an event in Mumbai and Vamika Kohli's parents ensured that royalty and glamour filled the air.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look super cute together

The Sultan actress's breathtaking look was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani and assisted with Humaira Lakdawala in an Assertion gown by Australian-based fashion designer Toni Maticevski. Made to compliment your features, Anushka's form-fitting attire featured a gathered and ruched structure. It offers a chance at showing off your legs, use that side zipper well. The 41-year-old's look relied on a dazzling touch of Giuseppe Zanotti Intriigo Bijoux and peep-toe strappy heels. Indulge in luxury with Cartier drop earrings and ear cuffs. In a side-swept hairdo and eyeliner, we trust!

Did someone say suit? The Indian international cricketer wears a very-well fitted one from The Maroon Suit. A custom navy-hued looks comfortable and spot-on. The dapper man rocked his double-breasted blazer and straight-fit trousers with a shirt from Canali. All styled by Edward Lalrempuia and his team who rounded off his look with a pair of shoes and a gold-toned watch.

Can you rate their looks on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

