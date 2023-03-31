Anushka Sharma in all things Dior, Virat Kohli in a suit looked fashionably and colourfully wow

Although Dior's guest list was limited and didn't have the world in attendance, the influential set indeed had us as an audience intrigued virtually. Now, we extend our welcome to what we fondly look at as the after-party of glamour. The International brand's Pre-Fall 2023 showcase in collaboration with Chanakya School of Craft last night in Mumbai was a colourful and posh affair. Whether there is clownery in the fashion scene right now or mere royalty, this show unveiled a paradise of outfits that had a strong hold on hues, cuts, and details. Anushka Sharma's monotone yellow gown spoke to our fantasy right in time for Spring parties and an impeccable gown as this one should be discussed.

Outfit goals. Couple style goals. Love goals. We cannot list out all the goals we thought of when we saw their pictures yesterday, it'll take us all the time in the world. To keep it simple, they were adorable and best at style. All season long we've been taught to don dresses and luck has it that we do not have to move on from the season's best trends.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked chic together

This nicer-than-usual gown from Dior's Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri was styled by Allia Al Rufai for Anushka. Her sleeveless wrap-front attire featured a criss-cross and bow tie-up detail. If you're sleeping on conversations over acing plunging necklines, this gown had a closed neck so dwell on learning about it more. It looked immaculate and elegant on the Sultan actress.

Her look included a ball of edgy accessories, namely, her Micro Lady Dior Bag. Crafted in Italy with the brand's signature Cannage topstitching, charms and two mini handles, it can be purchased for Rs. 275,555.55. What a lovely polish to a look, right? She wore mini-drop earrings, ear cuffs and sling-back heels. Matte makeup and gelled semi-sleek and wavy hairdo packed up her look.

The Indian international cricketer, Virat sported a suit over a white basic t-shirt and looked dapper with sneakers.

