Anushka Sharma in Jacquemus bucket hat casually serves couple twinning lessons with Virat Kohli

All eyes are on the power couple Virushka as they step out in their matching off-duty winter outfits. Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all things adorable as they were spotted in matching white sweatshirts and black pants. The couple definitely manages to showcase the comfiest yet coolest way to twin. While casual is the vibe of their matching ensemble, Virat and Anushka manage to make it chic. Read on for the complete outfit details.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

When we think of an off-duty outfit, comfort and style are the two factors that mainly impact wardrobe choice. However, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, have another cutest element in minds when they pick matching outfits of the day. While the outfits are not identical, the couple is color-coordinating head to toe and we find it pretty darn cute. Both Anushka and Virat picked a relaxed fitted long-sleeved white sweatshirt, relaxed fit black pants along with matching white sneakers and are serving major twinning goals. But, we can’t help but notice the cutest red heart with the A below it denoting Anushka’s name. Take cues from the leading cricketer and get yourself a classic white sweatshirt with your bae’s initials. Virat was also seen in pair of glasses and carrying a black puffer jacket along with a black backpack.

Anushka Sharma on the other hand was seen sporting the cutest Jacquemus bucket hat in black along with a black designer belt bag that she wore as a crossbody bag that featured a texted strap. As she pulled off a white sweatshirt and relaxed-fit black jeans with her million-dollar smiler, the actress decided to keep the look casual. She stuck to a no-makeup makeup look, and let down her hair. The couple is definitely serving lessons on how to twin with your bae in the coolest ways and we are taking notes.

Virat and Anushka’s twinning game gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: Round-up of the best celeb-approved party looks