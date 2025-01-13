Anushka Sharma is just out here keeping it chill in her leopard print jeans styled with the basic black t-shirt and no-makeup look

Anushka Sharma always likes to play it cool and comfy with her minimalistic style statements. While returning from her Alibaug getaway, the actress made an appearance, looking all casual in her black top and leopard print bottoms. This classic combination made her look perfect for everyday fashion, serving major fit-check goals. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

The coolest mom and actress, Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe picks are known for their minimalism and elegance. For her latest getaway, she was wearing a black t-shirt. The basic black tee featuring short sleeves and a round neckline is perfect for everyday fashion. You can easily style them with your choice of bottom, and trust me, it will come out looking perfect.

As for Anuska, she decided to pair her basic top with the casual leopard print loose jeans. High-on waist and wide-leg detailing gave the actress a polished appearance while letting her move freely. Leopard print loose jeans were definitely an unexpected addition but worth trying. They can easily blend into your casual looks, giving one an unforgettable fashion moment.

She enhanced her appearance with minimal and delicate accessories. Anushka was wearing a special A initial neck chain adorned with a stone. On one hand, she wrapped a headband, and on the other, she was wearing a Michael Kors gold-tone watch. With the cool sunglasses and black bag on her shoulder, the actress seamlessly blended fashion with practicality. Well, without a doubt, her accessories were everyday-friendly!

However, it’s not just the outfit and accessories that we admired, but it’s also her natural beauty that effortlessly grabbed our attention. All kudos to the actress’ healthy routine that gave her skin a hydrated and glowing finish.

The Sultan actress left her hair open and styled in the side partition, which she occasionally kept tucking behind her ears. Also, as a final touch to her appearance, the actress wore strappy bellies, perfect for flawless style, and free movements.

Anushka Sharma’s morning look was all things cool and comfy. With the right fit and effortless styling, the actress exuded a casual style statement. Well, if you’re stepping out for a casual hangout, then don’t forget to take styling cues from the Jiya Re girl; she’s been slaying for over years now.

