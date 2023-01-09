Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon to Kiara Advani: 8 Celebs and their bags that made winning impressions recently

No bags, no problem said no fashion person ever. An instant upgrader of looks, these handbags are the newest buys made by Bollywood celebrities. Is this a good time to see what's chic? Totally, that is if you're on your way to making successful purchases. Prediction: New thrills and hauls coming in, these are all posh and perfect. Handbags that are envy-worthy are what you will find here so it will be love vs many loves to deal with. From textured monotone bags to embellished ones, these are the best fashion unwraps made by Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and a few others.

8 Celebs and their fashionable handbags

Karisma Kapoor When are we not thinking of white bags? For a family Christmas brunch, the Raja Hindustani actress donned a very comfortable-looking The Summer House dress which had a pop of orange that took the cake and her cream-hued and croc-embossed leather handbag from By Far worth Rs. 44,700.00 matched her look attractively along with her sunnies, gold jewellery, and ankle-strap stilettos. You would also love it a lot with outfits coloured all pink, neon, red, black and the rest.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja A cute and no-regret carryall. The Neerja actress travelled out super stylishly in a reversible check wool hooded Burberry cape worn over a black ensemble and gave her look a twinning seal with a mini check pocket bag which costs approximately Rs. 1,35,301.40. Iconic print and a not-so-simple and regular handle. She also accessorised her getup with black sunglasses and boots.

Kriti Sanon Colour mania is riding as strong as denim. She sported an all-blue outfit which consisted of a halter-neck crop top and pants with contrast white stitching detail. The Bhediya actress looked cool with sneakers, sunglasses, and her Rs. 5,10,780.80 (approx.) Chanel straw Raffia Deauville GM tote bag which had multicoloured vertical stripes and double handles. Thoughts on her airport look?

Anushka Sharma Famous for giving couple style goals, Vamika's parents were seen in their jet-setting element dressed in casuals. Anushka chose a warm look wherein she teamed her denim pants with a turtleneck long-sleeved black top, a beanie, and white sneakers. Her Rs. 2,12,593.75 Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Souple sling bag worn as a crossbody featured a monogram canvas, a removable black strap, leather corners, and a name tag. Style it modishly also with a black body-hugging dress or basic tee and pants.

Kiara Advani Carried away by this "spiked'' drop? The JugJugg Jeeyo actress returned back to Mumbai along with Sidharth Malhotra. Her pink embellished t-shirt was combined with white cargo pants and it looked good and in luxe company with a Valentino Garavani backpack with double pockets and rock studs. A replacement for a tote is it?

Khushi Kapoor Doesn't black make you look more together and complete? Prepare to style it with dresses and all other outfits. The Archies actress styled her party looks with a mini single-handle black croc-embossed leather bag which is priced at approximately Rs. 47,372.81.

Suhana Khan It's okay to look the best dressed and cosy in all things expensive. The Archies actress paired her Ralph Lauren jumper with blue jeans, and peep-toe footwear with a Chloé baguette bag which had a python-like-skin finish, a gold chain-link strap that holds Rs. 83,329.66 as its price tag. Isn't this all kinds of best for when you do not want to carry extra baggage and just want to keep it light and restricted to a few essentials?