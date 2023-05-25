Anushka Sharma looks uber cool in a comfortable and affordable Whim shirt perfect for Summer; Know its price

Fashion in Summer need not be a riot-full exercise and that is possible only if you're fully active in the shirt-run season. Straightforward enough, right? We cannot buck at how white shirts have reached the power top of trend charts. In all honesty, there isn't a time when a white shirt has disappointed us minus when we've had sweet or spicy something dropped on it which in turn led to messy motifs. Could we buck a staple so classy? More so we cannot turn down what Anushka Sharma wore as a part of her travel look.

In the past few days, the Chakda Xpress actress has been taking too many flights but we haven't lost a record of her look when she returned to Mumbai with her husband Virat Kohli post the latter's cricket match in Bengaluru. Sharma rocked a semi-casual outfit that featured a white shirt and blue jeans. Now that's what we call a dopamine hit because tight-fitted outfits in Summer are such a big no-no.

Anushka Sharma airport look is a picture of comfort and chic

The Jab Harry met Sejal actress sported an oversized shirt from Whim by Poorvi. Who needs an eye-burning neon to make a statement anymore? Count us out, we repeat, out forever for we have the white shirt so cool. It is priced at Rs 6,900.00, we cannot thank Anushka enough for giving us the public first-hand proof. Made from Cotton poplin, it consisted of a collar, buttons, droopy batwing sleeves that created a more dramatic picture, and a high-low hem.

Vamika's mother styled her shirt with deep blue jeans, white sneakers, and black circular-framed sunglasses that soon teamed up with her Louis Vuitton Mini Soft Trunk sling bag that created a more balanced look. Virgil Abloh was the one to have left an unmatched legacy and this tiny creation says it all. Designed from cowhide-leather trim and framed in matte-black hardware, Anushka's bag was box-shaped and looks absolutely perfect for casual dates. Her hairstyle was purely simple as she left it untied.

The actress made us fall wholly in love not just with her white shirt this time around but also with her mini-sized bag. Don't these look a whole lotta phenomenal?

Now, we will tell you how to make them ultra-don-able. Reading along? For a relaxed look, choose a white linen shirt or cotton shirt. These can be combined with denim shorts as well as chinos. Style these with Converse shoes. Like the vibe?

For when you transform yourself into a beach bum, find a button-down shirt and next have it put together with bum shorts or just over your bikini. Slide your feet into a pair of flip-flops to complete your getup.

Mini bags are naturally nicer to hold - almost feel like air. They're winners in Summer. If you're done with classics such as backpacks, and fanny packs, check out box bags to confidently give your outfit an elevated look.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments below.