Anushka Sharma looks ultra-chic in beige long-length coat worth a WHOPPING Rs 94k as she steps out in London

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make heads turn every time they step out together. Their pictures go viral in no time and all, and a few days ago, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were jetting off to London. Recently, a picture of Virat and Anushka enjoying a coffee date in London surfaced on Instagram. Virat and Anushka were seen enjoying their coffee at a café in London, and were dressed aptly for the cold weather there. Anushka looked absolutely chic in a long-length coat, and if you loved the coat as much as we did, find out its details below!

Anushka Sharma in Isabel Marant long-length shirt coat

The picture that went viral on Instagram shows Virat and Anushka seated next to each other at a café. Anushka is seen wearing a blush beige coat from Isabel Marant, and it looks effortlessly fashionable and sophisticated. The long-length shirt coat features a classic collar, front button fastening, two button-fastening chest pockets and side slit pockets. The full-sleeved coat has a loose, relaxed fit, and it looks incredibly flattering on Anushka. It costs a whopping 1148 dollars, which when converted to rupees, is worth approximately Rs 94,600!

Anushka was seen wearing a white tee underneath the coat, and accessorized with tiny earrings, a gold chain and circular pendant, and a pair of black sunglasses. She looked uber-chic, and her relaxed comfy look gets a huge thumbs-up from us. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli wore a beige t-shirt, and layered it with a denim jacket. Check out the picture below!

What did you think about Anushka Sharma’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

