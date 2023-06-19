Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani: Celebs and their love for Louis Vuitton's Rs 1.88 lakh Multi-Pochette bag

In the world of fashion, trends come and go, but some accessories manage to capture the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike. One such standout piece is the exquisite Louis Vuitton Multi-Pochette Bag. Priced at a staggering Rs 1.88 lakh, this shoulder accessory has become a coveted item among both Hollywood and Bollywood queens like Anushka Sharma, Sharvari Wagh, Disha Patani, and others who have been spotted donning this fashionable bag with panache.

Are you wondering what makes this bag such an awesome accessory? Well, we have all the answers right here. Let’s delve into the allure of this iconic piece and discover how it has taken the fashion world by storm.

5 Bollywood actresses who styled the Louis Vuitton Multi-Pochette bag to perfection

Disha Patani chose to pair the trendy accessory i.e. the Louis Vuitton Multi-Pochette bag with her comfortable track pants and a casual white crop top with a scooped neck as her casual traveling look. She completed her outfit with matching white New Balance shoes worth Rs. 18,513, a natural, no-makeup look, flaunting her natural beauty, at its best.

Parineeti Chopra made heads turn at the airport with her stunning and sophisticated look. The actress, who recently got engaged to Raghav Chadha, had her fans captivated with her appearances. Returning from her London trip, Parineeti opted for a simple yet elegant black full-sleeved dress, complete with a matching waist belt. With minimal makeup, including pink lips and blushed cheeks, Parineeti showcased her natural beauty. She accessorized her outfit with stud earrings, classy sunglasses, white sneakers, and a classy crossbody bag from Louis Vuitton, that truly stole the show. The bag featured a wide strap, a gold-colored chain for the hand, and a round coin purse clipped onto the strap. Parineeti effortlessly left a lasting impression on us with her airport ensemble.

Sharvari Wagh rocked her airport look with a plain white cropped tee, Adidas Aricolor classics track pants worth Rs. 3,359, and a classic black boyfriend blazer. Completing her ensemble, she carried the black Louis Vuitton New Wave Multi-Pochette with gold details. Sharvari's casual and trendy vibe was elevated with white shoes, black glasses, and her radiant smile as the ultimate highlight. Her airport outfit perfectly blended comfort, style, and luxury, setting a high standard for effortless chicness in travel fashion.

Alaya F effortlessly showcased her casual and sporty style as she attended dance classes at her Andheri studio in Mumbai. Embracing her signature look, she paired a black sports bra with a cropped muscle t-shirt, while opting for navy blue track pants and a sleek ponytail. Adding a touch of luxury, Alaya accessorized her outfit with the infamous black Louis Vuitton New Wave Multi-Pochette Bag, priced at $2,300, and completed her ensemble with Gucci sneakers retailing at $790. This combination of comfort and high-end fashion perfectly embodied Alaya's athletic aesthetic and made us weak in our knees.

Anushka Sharma exuded effortless cool in her ensemble, donning a black Balenciaga Paris tee paired with loose stone-washed denim. Adding a playful touch, she wore grey and white striped socks and sported the classic white ugly dad bounce sneakers from Valentino. However, it was this accessory that stole the show— the Louis Vuitton multi-pochette monogram shoulder bag pouch. It added a touch of elegance to her look, solidifying Anushka's status as a fashion icon who effortlessly combines high-end luxury with a casual, yet chic, style.

It’s time to embrace the trend and join the ranks of the fashion elite with this iconic accessory. Even if you cannot afford the hefty price of this bag, there are many similar bags available in the market that can help you ace the stylish aesthetic. Are you excited? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

