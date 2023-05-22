Anushka Sharma’s effortless Black and White airport look is absolute fashion goal

Anushka Sharma was spotted, stepping out of her car, at the Mumbai airport yesterday. She was all set to fly to Bengaluru. She looked amazing as she rushed to catch her flight. After arriving in Bengaluru, she shared a video of the beautiful view of the rains on her Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma Effortlessly Rocked A Casual Look

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma wore a casual and effortless look for her travels. She sported a plain white T-shirt with classy black pants. She also accessorised her look with gold bracelets and a minimalist necklace. Furthermore, she added dark sunglasses and a matching cap from Virgil Abloh's Italian luxury fashion label, Off-White which costs almost Rs. 40688.

She also added a cute mini soft trunk sling bag from Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Collection which costs approximately Rs.2,56,897. This versatile bag is a reinvention of a Louis Vuitton classic and went perfectly with Anushka’s outfit. She completed her casual and comfortable look with classic white shoes. She entered the gates of the airport along with her team and turned around to bid adieu to the paparazzi as she rushed in to catch her flight.

Fans Can't-Wait For Anushka’s Cannes Red Carpet Look

Fans reacted to a video of Anushka shared on Instagram. They exclaimed that they cannot wait to see what the actress is set to wear to the Cannes red carpet. Anushka Sharma is all set to fly down to France for her Cannes debut. She will walk the red carpet and attend the event as a brand ambassador of a well-known cosmetics company. She will also be honoring women in the world of Cinema and will be joined by iconic actors, including Kate Winslet, in her efforts.

Anushka is a brilliant addition to the beautiful levels of South-Asian representation at the Cannes Film Festival. So far, we have witnessed Indian actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and other celebrities like Dolly Singh, Anurag Kashyap, Guneet Monga, and others at Cannes this year. It’s raining stars on the red carpet and with a lot of Indian celebrities making their debuts on the red carpet. The excitement is literally in the air and we can all feel it, can’t we?

We love Anushka Sharma’s classic casual attire to the airport and we are of course, super excited to see what Anushka wears for her big, much-awaited Cannes debut. Aren’t you? Comment below to let us know what you think about Anushka’s fashion statements.

