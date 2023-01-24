Anushka Sharma's Malie off-shoulder top is your 101 on how to say hello to a fabulous look
Anushka Sharma's top costs above 15K, do you know? Check its cost and how she dressed it up stylishly.
The sunshine hue doesn't lie. A front-runner with a smooth skill to brighten all our days, yellow is our love language right in time for when it's almost February. Keep the love growing, says the colour and proves the celebrity diva with her latest look. Is the hue here to stay as a phase? You wouldn't think so had you taken a look at Anushka Sharma's casual look. A new outfit for a birthday party or brunch may be your ask and here's what needs to be cemented in your mind.
Can you get behind a stylish look which doesn't take all day to put together? Absolutely. There could be a little concern as we know coats and jackets speak to us extensively in winter in cosier notes and that by no means declare an off-shoulder top as en pointe as this shouldn't be taken into account for a glam day. Part ways with nothing, befriend a top and top off (again) with a warm jacket. Simple, yeah?
Anushka Sharma is a chic girl in a peplum top
For a recently-hosted event, the Sultan actress chose an off-shoulder and monotone-hued top from Malie which is up for purchase at Le Mill. Would you admit that her Vica top is too appealing? Get it at Rs. 20,000 and why should you approach this cutesy top? Designed from pure cotton poplin, it has a fitted bodice with a sweetheart neckline to sit with it and further was adorned by gathers, overlap detail, and peplum. Do you see those puff sleeves? That little drama there? That sight is something our eyes want to see over and again.
Go on and style your top with light blue denim pants. Have you met someone who showed or told you that colour-blocking a look can be an onerous task? Put those stories to rest with a pro lesson given by Vamika’s mother. She wore teal green tie-up stilettos to accessorise. Are earrings necessary? Hoops are total must-haves. Ensure it is gold and mini. You will also want to get on this look for the beauty details such as her side-swept hairdo, pink lipstick, kohl, mascara and filled-in eyebrows.
