Anushka Sharma's Prada accessory is the chicest shade strategy to bank upon; Guess its cost

Consider this as a Friday feat. We're so well-timed, usually giving you signals of how you need to be hands-on with fashion trends and tips. At times we tend to slip out of the accessory state of mind and just go easy on outfits rather as though it's the ultimate SOS. We deserve a lot more, and sometimes the world too. Agree? Any guesses on what is the best pairing for your ensemble? We have a tendency to invest in items that do not stale, especially sunglasses. How important are these on balmy days? There's a beauty in Bangkok right now and Anushka Sharma's expensive sunnies are so chic.

So, why is it the very best? The Chakda Xpress actress wears a monochrome one. A recurrently loved and observed classic combination both on and off runways. It works like a charm in 2023 as well and if it looks too good to be true, Anushka's work-trip getup says it all. Proof that Prada is all cool.

Anushka Sharma looks super cool in Prada

Acquire this new alert, called the Prada Symbole sunglasses. This oversized accessory was crafted in a geometric pattern shaped further with angled cut-edges. Its temple features a triple-dimensional design and on it is the Italian brand's iconic triangle logo in grey.

The acetate accessory was styled by Anushka with a casual sleeveless outfit. It included gathered and elasticated sleeves. The 34-year-old also styled her OOTD with a fanny pack which featured a printed strap and her jewellery picks were gold with a chain and mini hoop earrings.

Whether you're pleased that you met her sunnies (virtually) or not, we hope you also see it as a vacation essential. All those beach days and cocktails look fancier and fabulous with this statement accessory. It costs Rs. 60, 810 (approx.) and is just so easy to view the world with a black-and-white lens. Vamika's mother chose a simple beauty deck with pink lipstick and a straight hairdo.

