AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu are a match made in style: Couple’s 3 looks where fashion meets chemistry

Finding the right pair of clothing might be difficult, but don't worry, we've got you covered with the ultimate fashion inspiration from the talk of the town couple, AP Dhillion and Banita Sandhu. Their flawless style and synchronized clothes have established a new standard for lovebirds worldwide.

This duo knows how to grab attention, right from Banita's stunning ball gown to AP Dhillion's elegant blue shirt and white trousers combo. AP Dhillion and Banita Sandhu have become a symbol of 'couple goals', courtesy their impeccable fashion choices, motivating us all to raise our fashion game and create outstanding pair ensembles.

Date night look inspired by AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu

The With You singer opted for an Alexander McQueen Solarised Flower-print twill single-breasted jacket, which costs around Rs. 3,23,793. With its painstakingly crafted floral print that exudes elegance, the blazer boasted the distinctive McQueen touch of luxury. Dhillon matched the jacket with a similar shirt for around Rs. 84,611, resulting in a flawless combination of patterns that blended seamlessly. The Alexander McQueen Solarised Flower-print twill suit pants, worth around Rs. 1,27,148, completed the look. And, must say, the singer looked all things handsome and fashionable!

Banita Sandhu looked stunning in a red ruched sleeveless bodycon midi dress. The red color makes everyone fall in love, and so does Sandhu's dress. Her shoulders were delicately delineated by elasticized spaghetti straps, which led to a traditional straight neckline and sleeveless bodice. Her contours were highlighted by the bodycon midi dress, while a daring side slit gave a hint of enticement with her hourglass physique taking center stage. The Lulus clothing costs Rs 5,150. The couple appeared wearing these outfits at the launch of the Amazon Prime documentary, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind.

The outdoor couple’s picnic look

Banita Sandhu, the pinnacle of elegance and beauty, dazzled everyone with her romantic date with AP Dhillion by wearing a magnificent ball gown. Alexander McQueen's long poet-sleeve high-low silk faille dress was a dream come true for any companion. The gown's elaborate finishing touches and excellent craftsmanship exemplified the brand's hallmark aesthetic. This Alexander McQueen masterpiece, priced at $3990 (Rs 3,30,986), captivated the hearts of fashion aficionados. Banita embraced the essence of romantic elegance in her stunning ball gown.

The choice of this attire is critical when it comes to establishing a harmonious and elegant pair look. In his blue and white comfortable fit shirt from Fendi, Dhillion easily matched Banita Sandhu's grace. The shirt, which is available for 690 euros (Rs 62,175), exemplified the brand's superb craftsmanship and attention to detail. This Fendi shirt produced the right mix of colors and styles when paired with Banita's gorgeous white Alexander McQueen outfit, making Dhillion and Sandhu look like a cohesive entity. Their flawless wardrobe selections showed the power of collaboration and produced a stunning pair appearance that left everyone speechless.

The benchside style

Banita Sandhu radiated charm and appeal as she posed with the Brown Munde singer, her gaze fixed on his. Her sleeveless dress, a dazzling Rick Owens design, dominated the show with its beautiful wrap style and floor-sweeping length. The gown's striking stripe design provided a dash of individuality to its dreamlike charm. This extraordinary design by Rick Owens, priced at USD1251 (Rs. 1,03,815), has become a cherished fantasy gown for fashion fans. Girls would get weak in the knees pleading with their lovers to make their fantasies come true in this enthralling striped floor-sweeping gown.

With his fashion-forward attire, Dhillion perfectly matched Banita Sandhu's style. He wore a stunning blue shirt with white trousers, producing a dramatic contrast that emphasized his confident manner. White trainers gave a casual appeal to his whole style, making him the ideal fashion match for Banita. Their exquisite taste and apparent connection formed a compelling sight as they sat together on the bench. They embodied the spirit of a flawless fashion combination, leaving everyone speechless with their benchside style.

Which look do you love the most and want your partner to dress up like? Drop a comment in the section below.

