AP Dhillon wears stylish flower-print twill suit by Alexander McQueen with tennis necklace, matching earring

AP Dhillon, the rising star of the music industry, has once again set the fashion world abuzz with his impeccable and supremely unique sense of style. The Wo Noor singer was recently spotted at the launch of his Amazon Prime documentary, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, and it was not just his music that drew the audience’s attention, but also his extravagant outfit. Dhillon’s choice of attire for the event was a stunning Alexander McQueen suit, showcasing his unique fusion of music and fashion.

So, what are we even waiting for? Why don’t we delve into the details of his striking ensemble for an up-close look at his fashion-forward and luxury-laden choice? Let’s dive right in.

AP Dhillon looks magnificent in a stylish flower-laden twill suit

The Excuses artist’s outfit of choice was an Alexander McQueen Solarised Flower-print twill single-breasted blazer, priced at approximately Rs. 3,23,793. The blazer featured the signature McQueen touch of luxury, with its meticulously designed flower print that radiated elegance. Dhillon paired the blazer with a matching shirt worth around Rs. 84,611, creating a seamless blend of patterns that harmonized effortlessly. Adding to the charm of the ensemble were the Alexander McQueen Solarised Flower-print twill suit trousers, valued at approximately Rs. 1,27,148. The trousers complemented the blazer and shirt, enhancing the overall look with their intricate detailing and exquisite print. Dhillon’s choice to opt for a full floral suit showcased his daring approach to fashion, exuding confidence and charisma.

To further elevate his appearance, the Summer High singer carefully selected accessories that perfectly complemented his ensemble. One of the standout pieces was the diamond tennis necklace, which added a touch of opulence to the outfit. The necklace not only exuded luxury but also provided a tasteful contrast against the floral elements of the suit. A matching long earring on one side of Dhillon’s ear added a touch of asymmetry, breaking away from traditional norms and showcasing his innovative fashion sense. The earring’s intricate design harmonized with the suit’s pattern, creating a cohesive and visually pleasing look.

Dhillon’s ensemble was completed with a pair of stylish and shiny black formal shoes that echoed the refined and polished aura of the entire outfit. The choice of black shoes was a smart one, as they seamlessly blended with the ensemble without overshadowing the standout floral print. Dhillon’s recent outfit proves that he is not only a trailblazer in the music industry but also a fashion icon to watch. With each public appearance, the True Stories singer continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts to embrace creativity and embrace the harmonious fusion of music and fashion.

