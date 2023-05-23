Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora - Celebrities bringing back basics with their fashion

From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s trendy coord sets and Malaika Arora’s matching athletic wear to Ranveer Singh’s sassy and bold fashion choices and Alia Bhatt’s cute and comfortable dresses, Bollywood has always had an abundance of different and seriously versatile fashion icons to take inspiration from.

Fashion choices made by celebrities have always been a focus area for people around the globe. Whether it is their day-to-day outfits or their glamorous looks on the red carpets, their outfits can make and break new trends and styles. Furthermore, who doesn’t want to decode all their outfits and dress like their favorite celebrities?

This is perhaps why the trend of going back to the basics is making the rounds yet again. Celebrities are being spotted wearing simple blue jeans, ripped shorts, plain T-shirts, loose shirts and trendy athleisure wear with minimalistic accessories, caps, sling bags, and basic shoes and slippers. These celebs are on their way to becoming the beacons, bringing back the basic and relaxed fashion aesthetic.

Are you wondering which celebrities hopping onto the laid-back fashion track recently? Well, don’t worry, here’s a list to answer all your questions and quench your curiosity.

Anushka Sharma’s Airport Looks

Anushka Sharma has been traveling quite a bit, recently and her airport looks laden with relaxed fashion choices are making the rounds. Whether it’s her black and white outfit with a white tee and black pants, paired with an Off-White™ cap, an LV sling bag, simplistic gold accessories, and white shoes or her outfit with a loose white shirt and jeans paired with white shoes and dark shades, she has perfectly made a case for the basic aesthetic with her choices.

Malaika Arora’s Gym Wear

Malaika Arora is known for her trendy choices in fashion. She has been spotted wearing a lot of casual and stylish athleisure wear recently, with sports bralettes, fitted tights, and simple slip-ons, with her hair tied in a messy loose bun. Malaika’s step toward the basic aesthetic has been inspiring a lot of her fans to follow in her footsteps.

Preity Zinta’s Outfit For Lunch

Preity Zinta was recently seen stepping out for lunch while making a case for basic fashion with a basic black shirt, dark blue jeans, and white shoes paired with a nice pair of dark shades. She looked incredible in the trendy casual choices proving that style and comfort can indeed, co-exist.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor’s Outfits

The desi boys Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were recently snapped as they were out together. Varun Dhawan was wearing a graphic tee with track pants paired with white sneakers and a white cap while Arjun Kapoor was wearing a loose black hoodie with black pants paired with white shoes and a black cap. Their laid-back and casual aesthetic was a total win.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Family Lunch Fits

Kareena Kapoor recently stepped out for a family lunch with Saif Ali Khan and their sons. She was wearing a blue shirt with light blue jeans paired with loafers and dark shades while Saif Ali Khan was seen wearing a dark blue shirt and light blue jeans paired with dark shades and formal shoes. They both looked fabulous in their casual outfits.

Shilpa Shetty’s Outfit For A Day At The Studio

Shilpa Shetty was recently clicked post a dubbing session in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a loose white shirt with yellow pants and white shoes. She completed this casual look with dark shades, a Fendi tote bag, and a loose and messy bun. It’s safe to say that she undoubtedly rocked the basic aesthetic.

Advertisement

Well, we’re quite inspired and are all set to follow suit and jump onto the basic and casual fashion train. Are you coming with us? What do you think about these outfits? Comment below to let us know your thoughts!

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma’s effortless Black and White airport look is absolute fashion goal