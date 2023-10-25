Are we done with ruffled sarees? Tejasswi Prakash creates modern look in floral drape with mirror work blouse

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, the traditional saree has undergone a series of transformations over the years. One such trend that once took the stage by storm was the ruffled saree trend. However, as time marches forward, it’s fair to question: Are we done with ruffled sarees? But leave it to the talented and ever-fashionable Tejasswi Prakash to breathe new life into this iconic Indian attire.

In her recent appearance, she unveiled a modern look in a floral drape with a mirror-work blouse, making a compelling case for the enduring relevance of this traditional outfit. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the incredibly stylish Madhubala actress’ ensemble.

Tejasswi Prakash looked amazing in a vibrant green saree

It’s quite safe to say that even though ruffled sarees are sort of outdated at this point, the talented Naagin actress was able to add a breath of fresh air to her recent ensemble and ace the trend. She was recently seen wearing a simply beautiful and vibrant green saree with a blooming floral placement print in pretty hues of pink with a layered and ruffled design which evokes a feeling of freshness and modernity. This easy-to-wear and undoubtedly light-weighted piece is pre-stitched like a dress so, it really won’t come off if you do end up hitting the dance floor hard. The pretty georgette drape, created by Paulmi and Harsh, worth Rs. 32,400, also comes with three gorgeous layers and a belted twist for that perfect oomph and modern touch. The talented School College Ani Life actress further chose to pair her elegant ethnic ensemble with a halter–neck blouse which is laden with mirror work, sequins, intricate gold zari embroidery, and moti embellishments that elevate the saree’s beauty.

The Mann Kasturi Re actress further chose to complete her classy outfit with beige stiletto heels, which give her ensemble a harmonious appeal. The Pachani Samsaram actress also chose to accessorize her ensemble with a gold choker-like necklace encrusted with Kundans with matching dangling earrings, a gold bracelet, a statement ring, and matching green bangles, which look oh-so-amazing. Last but not least, let’s talk about the Naagin 6 actress’ hair and makeup game. The Swaragini actress above and beyond to style her hair into well-created loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder while adding to her outfit’s overall allure. On the other hand, the Likhenge Hum Naya actress’ oh-so-sophisticated makeup look, well-shaped eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow and eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy nude-colored lipstick, which perfectly elevated the Karn Sangini actress’ elegant ensemble. Doesn’t she look simply stylish? We’re absolutely in love.

In a world where fashion trends come and go, Prakash’s contemporary take on the ruffled saree proves that classic attire can always find a place in the modern wardrobe. Her look not only pays homage to tradition but also celebrates the freshness and modernity of today. As we admire her elegance, it becomes evident that the saree is not just a piece of clothing; it’s a canvas for self-expression. The talented actress and model’s style choices remind us that the saree can be a symbol of timeless beauty, a testament to evolving trends, and a reflection of one’s unique personality.

So, are we done with ruffled sarees? Not at all, especially when the Bekaboo actress recently showed us how to give them a contemporary twist, leaving us absolutely in love with this blend of tradition and modernity. Don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

