Are you bored with basic strapless fits? Give Tara Sutaria's box pleated black midi a try

Tara Sutaria, a luminary in the world of fashion and entertainment, effortlessly commanded attention at her recent Christmas celebration. Standing as a beacon of sophistication and trendsetting flair, the gorgeous Apurva actress donned a mesmerizing black midi dress meticulously curated by the esteemed House of CB, marking not only a momentous occasion but also a captivating fusion of glamor and sartorial finesse. We’re legit still swooning over this timeless black ensemble.

So, what are we holding out for? why don’t we delve into the details of Tara Sutaria’s beyond-classy ensemble, exploring its design elements and how the talented actress effortlessly embodied elegance and glamor?

Tara Sutaria’s strapless black midi dress looks beyond-fabulous

This jet-black colored midi from House of CB is simply the dress for all special occasions this season, this is perhaps why the talented Student of the Year 2 actress chose to wear this for the Christmas party. The calf-length off-shoulder dress with a V-shaped deep and sexy plunging neckline with a cinched waist has a classy feminine, chic, and sincerely iconic vibe that adds to its overall aesthetic. The classy Tadap actress’ box pleated dress has a corset-like silhouette at the waist, with a sassy flowy skirt.

The Marjaavaan actress’ strapless dress is approximately worth Rs. 19,902. Speaking of its aesthetics, the architectural sculpted bodice is perfectly boned to cinch your waist and contrasted by the full, feminine, voluminous skirt. Further, the layers of tulle under the skirt help maintain that perfect shape and it conveniently zips to the back for easy wear, making it an exceedingly convenient ensemble. The diva revived the 90’s frock with this ensemble. And, we’re absolutely obsessed with this pretty piece.

Tara Sutaria’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle game was also on point

Furthermore, the classy Heropanti 2 actress chose to complete her fabulous ensemble with matching black pumps to give it an overall harmonious appeal. Meanwhile, the fabulous fashionista chose to accessorize her timeless ensemble with a silver stud-encrusted jeweled black choker. This not only complemented the ensemble but also elevated it beyond comparison. She boldly chose not to go overboard with the accessories so that the focus remained on her beyond-classy black outfit. The Ek Villain Returns actress also chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection.

On the other hand, Tara also chose to go for an oh-so-glam makeup look, with a dewy base, well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, eyeliner on fleek, blushed cheeks, highlighter at just the right spots, and the perfect glossiest nude-colored lipstick, that elevated her outfit beyond all comparison. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria’s choice of the strapless box-pleated black midi dress is a testament to her fashion prowess. Her Christmas party look is a true fashion statement, showcasing a blend of sophistication and modern charm that is sure to inspire those seeking a touch of timeless elegance in their wardrobe.

So, what did you think of her classy black midi? Would you like to wear something like this for your next evening soireé or party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

