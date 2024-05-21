Aditi Rao Hydari's presence at Cannes has always been marked by stunning outfits that effortlessly combine classic charm with modern style. Every time she walks the red carpet, she tells a story through her impeccable fashion choices and graceful demeanor. As we eagerly await Aditi's comeback to the Cannes red carpet in 2024, let's take a moment to reminisce about some of her unforgettable looks from previous years.

From breathtaking gowns to unforgettable ethnic wear ensembles, Aditi Rao Hydari has consistently turned heads with her unique blend of timeless elegance and modern flair. Let’s just dive right in and have a detailed glance at some of these mesmerizing red carpet-ready looks.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s pretty ivory Cannes 2022 red-carpet look:

The Girl On The Train actress made an unexpectedly stellar debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet. For this, she opted for a resplendent Sabyasachi ensemble that we literally can't seem to stop dreaming about to date. The graceful head-to-toe ivory outfit served ethnic elegance with a side of modern beauty. The delicate embroidery on the sheer piece, handcrafted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, made it look like a total piece of art.

This splendid saree was further paired with a matching ivory fitted blouse, with a deep and alluring V-shaped neckline, and was just the perfect addition to the ethnic ensemble. It also helped her flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves, and we loved it. Even her minimalistic traditional emerald choker gave her outfit a royal appeal. This timeless ensemble was supremely classic.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s powder blue Cannes 2023 red-carpet look:

For her first look at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet, the Tughlaq Durbar actress opted for a magnificent powder blue Oscar De La Renta gown that was dreamy beyond all comparison. This exquisite ensemble, said to have drawn its inspiration from the flora at the New York Botanical Garden, had a trend-worthy asymmetrical hemline and a beyond-dramatic skirt.

The striking nature-inspired ensemble also had a body-hugging bodice, which was beautifully embellished with crystals with delicate floral detailing. The nude-colored strapless mesh bustier looked just fabulous in comparison with the unique hue of blue. It subtly elevated the whole outfit. It legit looked like the modern version of Cinderella’s magical gown, and it’s pure perfection.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s vibrant yellow Cannes 2023 red-carpet look:

The Padmaavat actress chose a stunning and lively yellow red-carpet outfit for her second breathtaking appearance at Cannes in 2023. The dress, designed by the renowned Micheal Cinco, was a strapless ball gown adorned with delicate 3D flowers inspired by nature, giving it a unique periwinkle shape.

The dress's captivating color, along with its fitted corset-like bodice and voluminous ruffled and layered skirt, made the diva sparkle like the sun. As she confidently walked, the dress trailed behind her like a heavenly train. It's safe to say that this amazing outfit exuded celestial vibes, and we're absolutely smitten.

Now, as the Cannes Film Festival 2024 is here, we are eagerly anticipating Aditi’s next sartorial masterpiece. Will she opt for a gown that shimmers with classic Hollywood glamour? Or perhaps a show-stopping outfit that pushes the boundaries of ethnic fashion? Only time will tell.

But one thing is certain: Aditi's unwavering confidence and fashionable presence will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression not just on the French Riviera, but on the global fashion scene.

