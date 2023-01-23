Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul in Anamika Khanna ensembles said yes as bride and groom

It's raining love in Khandala. Long-time lovelies Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot this evening surrounded by their families and friends were present to raise the many toasts to a beautiful new beginning. While we received ample peeks of arrivals of guests who made it to the Maharashtrian mountains today, an official drop from the couple is something we waited for and it wasn't a long one. Joining in on the celebrations right now is us, late to the party said no one ever, because marriage is a joyous blessing that lives on forever.

The happiest and chicest two donned Anamika Khanna ensembles today. In all of traditional niceness and beauty, the newlyweds looked radiant and kept their looks etched to a non-flashy colour combo. Forever is a beautiful story to make together so here's why the Bollywood actress and Indian cricketer made their own a couple of hours ago.

Athiya and Rahul as wife and husband in Anamika Khanna ethnic ensembles

Athiya's bridal trousseau was a handmade lehenga with richly and intricately woven stories of embroideries and patterns, that’s the fruit (result) of the 10,000 hours it took to be curated. Big and beautifully done flowers were something we see as phenomenal in her three-piece set and ensuring it's all perfect and soothing is the power of pale pink. Further, there was more light with the fit of her overall ensemble from the cropped and long-sleeved blouse to the flared skirt and the scalloped hem dupatta which also turned a semi-veil.

Accessories make the big day better but also mesmerising. The bride chose a statement, polki set crafted stunningly with pearls as well. It was inclusive of a statement necklace in a chunky form and put together with a pair of earrings, bangles, and maang tikka. She's the minimalist bride in terms of her preference for a sleek hairdo and monotone pink makeup.