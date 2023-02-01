Athiya Shetty in an Anamika Khanna sharara set is a red glam beautiful bride

The desi bride and a whole lotta love. We cannot think of February without the essence of red for love and glamour as well. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pictures from their wedding and its pre-ceremonies have permeated our social pages and we're manifesting a joyful dressing month. Are you working on a brand new list of key purchases to make? With weddings playing out this season, there can never be enough threads on outfit inspirations, don't you think so?

Those in the know of all things fashion like the newest bride Athiya, would be aware that lehengas will never lose out on steam. You could also predict a fabulous future with sharara sets that have been blowing up for a long time now and let 2023 be your first leap of sartorial faith if you haven't bought one for yourself yet. As we know it, the Bollywood actress did set note-worthy records as a bride. Her custom Anjul Bhandari pantsuit which she wore to her sangeet celebrations teamed with white sneakers is something for the books.

Athiya Shetty is a desi doll in an Anamika Khanna creation

Another dazzling statement came in when she donned a custom and opulent Anamika Khanna sharara set. In all of its regal glory, the diva looked like a moment and if you too dream of looking so gorgeous, think of this three-piece dupatta. Wear it dupatta-free and focus towards a long-sleeved kurta which entails embroideries and heavy tasseled embellishments. Team it with an open jacket because winter is here looking at us and let those bell sleeves keep you warm. She wore these like a stunner with sharara pants, flared for comfort and prettier leg movements.