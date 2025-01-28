Athiya Shetty in Rs 12,545 monochrome maxi dress proves that maternity fashion can be both fabulous and comfortable

Athiya Shetty is teaching us that maternity style can be comfortable and stylish at the same time. The soon-to-be mom gave us major fashion inspiration with her latest monochrome dress, and we are absolutely loving it. Let's take a closer look at her maternity outfit.

Athiya Shetty was seen wearing a maxi dress from Club L London that depicts elegance in design. The designer dress has a dramatic drop-waist design in white, which elongated her figure and provided structure at the same time. The high neckline really makes the dress refined, giving it a polished and graceful appeal.

The long sleeves also add a sense of elegance to the entire outfit. The dress is finished with a black flowing skirt that moves with grace, providing a perfect contrast to the structured upper half. This outfit combines both elegance and comfort, making it a great choice for maternity fashion. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs 12,545.

Athiya Shetty opted for accessories and makeup that were simple yet impactful to complement her gorgeous Club L London maxi dress. She donned long golden shoulder dusters that added an elegant touch to her look without overpowering it.

Her makeup was minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. The contours on her cheeks, kohl-liner in her eyes to add a soft boldness, and a pink hue on her lips completed her look. For her hair, Athiya pulled it into a ponytail, letting the clothes do all the talking with the fresh and effortless look she exuded.

So, what can we learn from Athiya Shetty's outfit? When you're not sure about your maternity look, try a monochrome outfit. It never goes out of style, looks elegant, and is a great way to show off your pregnancy glow. We appreciate Athiya for showing us that expecting moms don't need to compromise on looking amazing. Keep rocking it, future mom!

