Athiya Shetty masters ethnic excellence with a side of fusional sass in two classy outfits

With her recent Instagram postings, Athiya Shetty has repeatedly proven her great aesthetic. The attractive starlet uploaded some amazing photos of herself in a pair of distinct fusion wear outfits, exhibiting her own flair. Shetty nailed both ensembles with her natural charm and inherent sense of style.

The clothing and accessory choices of Athiya Shetty manage to encourage and enchant those who adore her. There is no disputing the fact that she nails any style choice she creates, if it's her classic fusion outfit or her modern jumpsuit. Let's take a closer look at two of her completely decoded looks.

Athiya Shetty in pretty pastel hued fit

Athiya Shetty knows how to dress to impress, and her first picture was proof. She looked gorgeous in a pastel-colored fit, exuding elegance and grace. The look was put together with an asymmetric neckline kurta with a high-low hem and flared wide-legged pants. The Hero diva used an overlay of a cloak to give a sense of originality to the appearance, granting it an aura of royalty.

Threadwork, pearl work, sequins, and bugle beads were just some of the outstanding details that decorated the dress. All of these delicate accents gave the entire design a feeling of splendor and sophistication. The Mubarakan actress accessorized the dress with heavy and chunky sized earrings that complimented the outfit's color scheme successfully.

Anamika Khanna created this gorgeous ensemble, which wonderfully displayed Athiya's charm and opulence. The makeup on her face was kept clean and dazzling, with an emphasis on a peachy pink look and glossy lipstick that complemented her inherent beauty. Her sleek bun hairdo provided a sense of class to her look.

Athiya Shetty’s blingy attire

In the following outfit, she wore a sleeveless kurti with a round neck that she teamed with wide-leg trouser trousers. The dress had a gorgeous geometric design and was embellished with sequins, bugle beads, and crystal accents for a touch of glitter and elegance.

The amazing team of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna designed this custom-made suit. Suniel Shetty’s daughter confirmed a girl can wear jewelry with style and flaunt it like anything. She adorned her ears with long chandelier earrings to lend a touch of opulence to her attire.

Her makeup was glossy and radiant, with a strong red lipstick dominating the forefront. Athiya styled her tresses in a sleek bun with a stunning side parting, which completed the appearance.

Athiya Shetty proved her ability to rock ethnic outfits like a master! She flawlessly rocked both ensembles, styled by the amazing Rahul Vijay, putting everyone in amazement at her stylish picks. Athiya's fondness of elegant buns and spectacular chandelier earrings, which brought an extra dash of glitter to both ensembles, drew our attention.

While both outfits were certainly gorgeous, we'd love to find out which one of them you liked! Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

