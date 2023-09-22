Athiya Shetty’s Rs. 2.7 lakh Tarun Tahiliani saree with gold embroidered blouse is the epitome of bridal wear

In the glimmering tapestry of Bollywood fashion, where style is a language spoken fluently, one actress unfailingly emerges as a maestro of elegance and charm – none other than the effervescent Athiya Shetty. The talented actress and model is known for her ability to carry almost every fashion statement with a dose of style and confidence. In a recent spectacle that left the fashion world spellbound, the diva graced the Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi soirée in a radiant red Tarun Tahiliani saree, creating an aesthetic symphony that resonated with luxury, opulence, and grace.

Like a brush dipped in hues of tradition and modernity, Shetty painted a portrait of timeless allure with every step she took in her resplendent attire. Why don’t we dive right in and take a detailed look at Shetty’s magnificent style statement?

Athiya Shetty looked amazing in a vibrant red and gold saree

The gorgeous Hero actress attended the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi party in an excellent and vibrant red saree which was beautifully created in pure georgette. This pretty saree is designed with a graded gold ogee jaal embellished with a metal dome. The exquisite Rs. 2,79,000 Tarun Tahiliani drape was further accentuated with gold borders featuring some amazing traditional work. The talented diva chose to pair her saree with a heavily bejeweled semi-sheer tulle blouse with a square-cut plunging neckline, a gorgeous cut/out design at the back, and pretty asymmetrical sleeves with delicate hangings on the sleeves made of semi-precious red and gold stones. We’re absolutely in love with this one.

The talented Nawabzaade actress’ elegant saree was draped in a very stylish way with a ruffled effect in the front whilst her heavily embroidered pallu rested on her left shoulder, The stylish diva also decided to complete her exceptional outfit with matching gold heels. The gorgeous actress also chose to accessorise her elegant ethnic ensemble with heavy traditional jhoomar earrings laden with kundans and semi-precious stones, from Shri Parmani Jewels by Vinay and Andhu Gupta with a matching gold kadha and ring. Doesn’t she look simply beautiful? But that’s not all, even the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress’ hair and makeup look were totally on point too. Her hair was styled up into a sleek, well-tied, and neat centre-parted bun which was further accentuated with a beautiful white gajra.

On the other hand, the gorgeous actress and model’s makeup look, with shimmery pink eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, perfect contouring, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a gorgeous pink glossy lipstick, undoubtedly complimented and elevated her entire outfit. The Mubarakan actress’ appearance in the Tarun Tahiliani saree was a testament to her fashion prowess and innate sense of style. The amalgamation of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design in her ensemble was a sight to behold, showcasing the epitome of modern bridal wear. With confidence radiating from every detail of her look, the diva continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts and cements her position as a true Bollywood fashion icon. Don’t you agree?

