Babil Khan makes a colorful move in corduroy jacket with vibrant mustard shirt and bottle-green trousers

Fashion has long been a canvas for self-expression, allowing individuals to convey their personalities, creativity, and unique narratives through clothing. In this realm of endless possibilities, Babil Khan emerges as a trendsetter, consistently pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion norms. His recent appearance in a distinctive outfit has once again captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and critics alike, showcasing his unparalleled knack for merging colors, styles, and myth-inspired elements.

Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at his distinct and stylishly vibrant outfit? Let’s delve right in.

Babil Khan looked amazing in stylish and vibrant clothes from Rafu’d

In the spotlight of this ensemble is a corduroy jacket adorned with patches, harmoniously paired with a vibrant mustard shirt and complemented by wide-legged trousers, all from the creative hub of Rafu’d. As the promotions for his upcoming series gained momentum, Khan’s fashion statement turned into a conversation starter, leaving us intrigued and enamored. The focal point of this ensemble was undoubtedly the Sutr Shirt by Rafu’d. A fusion of comfort and style, this mustard button-down bowling shirt boasts a relaxed fit and intriguing fringe detail. Drawing inspiration from captivating mythology and brought to life with vibrant hues, the Sutr shirt seamlessly blended effortless charm with a dash of charisma. This piece, priced at Rs. 5,200, was a testament to Khan’s keen eye for unconventional designs, making a resounding statement both on and off the lanes.

Layered atop the Sutr shirt was the Rekhil Jacket, another gem from Rafu’d’s collection. This statement jacket married style and comfort effortlessly, featuring a relaxed fit and full sleeves. The true standout, however, lay in the patchwork of corduroy fabric adorning the jacket’s surface. This intricate addition not only added texture but also infused a touch of individuality into Khan’s ensemble. Valued at Rs. 7,600, the Rekhil jacket encapsulated the essence of myth-inspired fashion, creating an undeniable allure that complements Khan’s distinct fashion persona. The ensemble’s lower half was completed by the Vann trousers, yet another creation from Rafu’d. With their wide-legged silhouette and patched design, these trousers blended comfort and captivating aesthetics with remarkable finesse. Inspired by captivating mythology, the Vann Trousers, priced at Rs. 4,900, embodied a perfect balance of creativity and wearability, making them a natural extension of Khan’s vibrant style.

A masterstroke of contrast is introduced by the white and green sneakers from Comet, effortlessly rounded off the ensemble. Further enhancing the ensemble’s vibrancy, Babil Khan accessorized with a collection of colorful beaded bracelets, adding a playful twist. The addition of a classic beige wristwatch served as a sophisticated finishing touch, underlining his meticulous attention to detail. In essence, Babil Khan’s choice from Rafu’d was a testament to his ability to create a symphony of colors and styles. This ensemble not only exemplified his fashion-forward mindset but also narrated a tale of myth-inspired creativity through clothing.

As he continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen performances, Khan’s fashion choices cement his status as a true maven of style and individuality. So, what did you think of his outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

