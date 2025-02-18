BAFTA 2025: 5 best-dressed celebs of the night; Selena Gomez to Kylie Jenner

Every year, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosts an awards night honoring the best and the brightest on the big screen. Along with performances worth remembering, celebs serve some mesmerizing looks on the BAFTA red carpet. Here are some of the best looks from the evening that should be on your fashion wishlist.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez dazzled the red carpet with a crystal-studded look. Looking stunning as ever, she fashioned a full-length silver gown. Stitched with a halter neck style, the gown featured a plunging neckline. The singer added a black sweetheart neck to complement the deep neck of the shimmery gown.

The Rare Beauty founder completed the look with pointy black heels. Choosing to add more crystals to her look, she accessorized with a studded bracelet, some rings, and a pair of studded earrings. With slicked-back hair, she flaunted a simple makeup look. With a hydrating base, she popped on some bronzer and opted for a peachy lip shade and mascara for the final touches.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has never failed to amaze on the red carpet, and the BAFTA night was no different. She slayed in a beautiful princess-style gown. The dress fashioned a deep-V neckline in black all the way to her tummy and was stitched in a sleeveless style.

The bottom half of the dress was designed in peach balloon-style ruffles. She accessorized with a pair of studded earrings and black stilettos. Flaunting a sleek, slicked-back bun, she opted for a contoured makeup look. With a nude base, she chose some mascara to accentuate her eyes and added a hint of bronzer to her cheeks. And finally, a nude lip shade completed her look.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is an icon when it comes to slaying any style. Making the BAFTA night no exception, she pulled off a shimmery gown. The black dress was adorned with sequins around the chest and the hem. Stitched with a spaghetti strap halter neck and a deep v-neck design, the outfit also fashioned a backless style.

With a deep slit right up to the thigh, the hem of the dress was designed with an asymmetric pattern. Styling them with a pair of strappy silver heels, Kylie accessorized with a ring and studded earrings. For her makeup, she chose a nude base, blushed her cheeks, and topped the look with a hydrating pink lip shade.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore never fails to amaze her fans with her style choices. Making a statement at the BAFTAs, she definitely turned some heads in her multi-colored sparkly gown. Adorned with sequins in varied colors, the dress mirrored a stained glass design.

The high-neck gown was stitched in a deep-neck pattern at the back and had a longline hem. Moore styled this fit with chunky black heels and flaunted straight hair. Completing her look with a nude lip shade, she popped on some mascara and bronzed highlighter for a final finish.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello always steps out in style and catches the attention of the fashion brigade. Shimmer seemed to be the theme of the night as the singer also chose a shiny gown for the event. With a light pink color on a satin fabric, the top half was designed in a corset tube style.

The fit was topped with a layer of nude, translucent fabric adorned with crystals from the neck to the hem. She styled this outfit with nude heels and added some crystal-studded accessories. Showing off her natural locks, she opted for a contoured makeup base. Cabello completed the look with some bronzer and a glossy peach lip shade.

What do you think of these looks from the BAFTA night? Tell us in the comments below.