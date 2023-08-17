Banita Sandhu makes a strong case for red ruched midi dress at rumored boyfriend AP Dhillon's party

Banita Sandhu has courted recognition for her style and fashion choices from both fans and celebs alike. Her style is typically regarded as approachable, with a clear preference for baggy clothing and neutral tones. Banita Sandhu's style is both effortless and beautiful. She goes on to tame both street style to leisure and vacation styles. She's has shown her love bikinis and beachwear as well. Banita Sandhu's fashion sense is widely recognised, and she continues to make waves with her fashionable choices. A recent style saw her pull off a red midi dress in the ruched style for rumoured boyfriend AP Dhillon’s party. Here’s a closer look at her style.

Banita Sandhu stuns in a mesmerizing red ruched bodycon midi dress

Banita Sandhu dazzled in a red ruched sleeveless bodycon midi dress that oozed elegance. The bold red colour complimented her nicely, emphasising her natural attractiveness. Elasticized spaghetti straps softly outlined her shoulders that led to a classic straight neckline and sleeveless bodice. The bodycon midi dress emphasised her curves while a daring side slit added a touch of enticement as her form took center stage. The apparel from Lulus costs Rs 5,150.

Banita Sandhu's mesmerizing messy updos

Banita Sandhu's hairdo became a focal point as she effortlessly chose a messy updo, lending a casual elegance to her outfit. The tousled and artfully disheveled updo beautifully complemented the gathers of her ruched dresses, creating a harmonious balance. Banita finished off her lovely ensembles with pale pink pump shoes, giving a touch of refinement. Her hands were decorated with a stack of tiny bracelets, offering a delicate touch of beauty while keeping her accessories basic yet impactful. Banita Sandhu's design choices continue to enthrall and inspire, from her exquisite hairdo to her elegant accessories.

Rumored to be AP Dhillon's girlfriend, Banita was in attendance to support for the much-anticipated docuseries AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, based on the life of the legendary Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon. It is due for a launch on Amazon Prime Video shortly. According to rumors, the series would follow the journey of the famed musician, who is originally from Amritsar, Punjab.

