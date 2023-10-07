Best and Worst Dressed B-Town Celebs Of The Week: Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty

Celebritiy style choices are continuously scrutinized in the glossy world of fashion. This week, our favorite actors made a variety of fashion statements. They left us speechless with their fashion choices, which ranged from mesmerizing dresses to elegant outfits. Shilpa Shetty turned heads in a crimson Alexander McQueen gown, while Aishwarya Rai impressed in a gradient effect ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock. From the finest to the worst dressed, these actors showed off their distinct styles and made an indelible mark on the fashion landscape this week.

Aishwarya Rai in Falguni Shane Peacock at Paris Fashion Week 2023

In this stunning ensemble, the Guru actress donned a mesmerizing gradient effect ensemble. The gown, which was magnificently embellished from head to toe, was the perfect blend of elegance and splendor. The elegant lines that adorned this gown were purposefully placed to lure the eye in a compelling direction, making it completely unique. These lines created a draped or ruched effect, adding to the overall attractiveness of the garment. The captivating cloak she put above the gown, with a long tail in a gorgeous light golden color, was the true show-stopper. Aishwarya Rai looked lovely as she walked down the ramp in Falguni Shane Peacock's outfit.

Sonam Kapoor in Valentino’s white kaftan dress

The Ranjhanaa actress recently walked the red carpet in a stunning floor-length kaftan that left everyone speechless. Her gown was adorned with lovely accents along the neckline. The event's actual headliner was the breathtaking plunging neckline with a vivid orange border. But it wasn't just her dress that caught attention; it was also her impeccable choice of accessories. Sonam accessorized her ensemble with oval-shaped, hanging rhinestone chandelier earrings that gorgeously billowed down beyond her shoulders. These eye-catching earrings with silver, red, and brown rhinestones had a gradient effect and added color and drama to her attire.

Deepika Padukone’s cool airport look

Deepika Padukone's airport fashion choices have just been included in our weekly round-up. She was dressed in a white shirt with tiny vertical lines printed on it. The top was worn with a lovely pair of wide-leg blue slacks that were pulled up to give her look a stylish edge. With her stylish choice, the Chennai Express actress highlighted why she is a true style icon for travel style. The beige coat dominated the show with its attention-grabbing elements, such as the huge notched collar flaps, which provided a bold and stylish accent. The trench coat's huge fit contributed to its attractiveness, emphasizing the oversized clothing trend.

Shehnaaz Gill in red Rahul Mishra outfit

Shehnaaz Gill's newest fashion outing caught attention and got pulses racing. The elegant star looked stunning in a wonderful red surface-adorned short dress. The hand-embroidered ruby 'Iris' petal corset short dress by Rahul Mishra was part of his current holiday couture 2023 line, 'We, The People.' The gown exuded beauty and elegance, perfectly embracing Shehnaaz's curves. With her painstaking detailing and superb craftsmanship, it's no surprise that she stole with this one!

Aditi Rao Hydari in Solace London’s monochromatic ensemble

The outstanding London Paris New York actress was recently spotted in a beautiful black and white ensemble that included a white off-the-shoulder, corset-like top with a pretty body-hugging cut. This Solace London top also had a lovely floor-length train that cascaded behind the actress as she moved with composure, confidence, and genuine charm. The fashionable actress paired it with a contrasting pair of black ankle-length formal trousers with a comfy straight fit. She chose traditional black shoes to complete her ensemble.

Suhana Khan in Marcia’s long tank top maxi dress

This week, the Archies actress was caught wearing a magnificent gray and white ribbed tank top maxi dress by Marcia with a lovely floral motif. Because of the incredibly soft and elastic cotton fabric, which neatly molded to the body's natural contour, this outfit not only looked wonderful but also felt amazing. The figure-hugging shape of the dress is lightweight and breathable, making it suitable for everyday wear. Suhana finished off her trendy look with dazzling golden hoops that added a sense of elegance to her outfit. She then added a pair of black sunglasses that were pushed up on her head in a fashionable way, giving her a modern and elegant look.

Kriti Sanon in Safiyaa’s neon yellow ensemble

The Shehzada actress understands how to make a fashion statement, as seen by her most recent look. The talented actress donned a bright yellow shirt with an asymmetric neckline, which added a unique twist to her look. The full-sleeved top also had a waist side split, adding a bit of sparkle to the ensemble. She completed the look by wearing the top with identical flare-leg pants, resulting in a cohesive and eye-catching combo. By donning this vibrant and beautiful Safiyaa dress, the actress quickly showed off her fashion sense.

Mouni Roy in Chisel’s floor length gown

The brilliant Gold actress's new photos just entered our list. She picked an incomparably dazzling floor-length gown in many shades of gold, packed with sequin and beading, for these. This sleeveless semi-sheer gown had a high halter neck and was covered in glossy geometric embroidery. Furthermore, the gown's figure-hugging shape gripped the skilled diva's body in all the right places, allowing her to show off her finely toned figure while contributing to the overall attractiveness of the garment. The Chisel by Meghna Ramrakhiya's bling ensemble also had a rear slit at the bottom, which added to its allure.

Khushi Kapoor in House of CB’s blue dress

The Gen Z starlet looked lovely in a House Of CB dreamy blue short dress. This dress exudes party elegance and can be worn in any season. It was made of stretch cotton and molded to her body in all the right areas. The feminine touch was provided by the delicate sweetheart neckline, which is framed by gathered breast detailing and elegant cap sleeves. The corset-inspired bodice with a button-front delicately cinched at the waist and offered the illusion of an hourglass figure. The voluminous little skirt stole the show, bringing forth a flirty and charming touch to the ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty in Alexander McQueen

The stunning Apne actress's current red Alexander McQueen gown is proof of her ability to simply make a statement. The color, a rich and passionate red, matched the actress's gorgeous complexion nicely. The asymmetry added visual intrigue and served as a discussion starter. The stunning actress completed her look with strappy black and beige Jimmy Choo shoes, which really boosted the look. When it comes to her accessories, the excellent actress wisely chose to keep things simple.

