Best and Worst Dressed B-Town Celebs Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor

Our favorite performers made a range of fashion statements this week on various occasions. From Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor their fashion selections, which spanned from mesmerizing gowns to beautiful ensembles, left us stunned. From the best to the worst dressed, these actors showcased their tastes and left an everlasting impact on the fashion scene this week.

Deepika Padukone’s crystal rhinestones embellished sultry mini dress

The Jawan actress' stunning mini dress grabbed the show at SRK's birthday bash. She looked lovely in a glittering short dress that highlighted her curves well. The customary fit of the dress emphasized her body and made her appear effortlessly elegant. The rhinestone-encrusted floral design added a playful and feminine touch to the ensemble. The glittering rhinestones that adorned the dress attracted our attention, adding a touch of elegance and brilliance to the outfit and elevating it to the top style of the week.

Katrina Kaif’s vibrant neon yellow gown

The Tiger 3 actress was spotted this week in a neon-yellow satin-crepe gown, making the incredibly brilliant actress stand out at the famous Bollywood event. Furthermore, the dress's plunging V-neckline provides a sensual appeal while being delicately framed by the 90s formal padding shoulders, which offer a fairly professional and sophisticated aesthetic to this week's serious and vivid ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tailored waistcoat with matching pants

The 3 Idiots actress recently wore a tailored wool waistcoat in a warm taupe color, which was a slim-fit vest expertly created from a virgin wool blend, to an event this week. To add to the attraction of this short and sleeveless waistcoat with a deep and seductive V-neckline, it always included a conventional center button-up design, a leather-like back, and classic welt pockets. The Jaane Jaan actress matched this with the matching mid-rise cut wool pants, which placed third on our list.

Khushi Kapoor’s fishnet off-shoulder dress

This week, The Archies actress was spotted wearing a diamanté fishnet off-shoulder midi-dress fashioned completely of a scene-stealing diamanté studded fishnet fabric. This midi dress exudes elegance. The dress’ off-the-shoulder neckline is one of its most notable elements. It not only looked great on her neck and shoulders, but it also added to her overall elegance. The dress's distinctive gathered design throughout provided a great fit, and a sensual front slit in the split skirt added to its appeal and charm.

Suhana Khan’s shimmery pink gown

This week, the Bollywood princess dressed up like a diva to attend her father's 58th birthday party. The stunning diva wore a pink floor-length shimmering which was completely packed with silver sparkles and glitter. The Archies actress' off-shoulder gown with a sexy plunging neckline lent a touch of sexiness to her stunning attire.

Sonam Kapoor’s pretty ivory saree with pink blouse

The Sanju actress stunned in a sheer saree for this week's spectacular Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor's mansion. The thin fabric revealed her elegance and poise while preserving a mysterious air. The magnificent multi-colored flower embroidery that covered the borders and margins of the saree added a vivid and joyful touch to her apparel. A pink-hued blouse with a boat-shaped neckline complemented the saree. The blouse was a piece of art, with delicate silver threadwork in a jaali style, adding refinement and charm to the whole appearance.

Alia Bhatt’s drip necklined black mini-dress

The Raazi actress made a big statement in a black mini-dress for the huge celebration of the King of Bollywood's birthday, which garnered us so many glances this week. This gorgeous ensemble had a strapless design with a sculpted drip-like neckline that gave her appearance an edgy and avant-garde feel. The dress's corset bustier not only gave her a striking shape, but it also highlighted her toned figure.

Priyanka Chopra’s sequin encrusted neon green saree

When The Love Again actress stepped out in a gorgeous saree for Ambani's red carpet event this week, her style was on point. She not only looked lovely in the bright green costume, but she also made it more sophisticated by combining it with a matching velvet bustier. The vibrant saree and rich velvet fabric worked together to create a mesmerizing look that left everyone in awe. Her single pallu, delicately draped on her hands, added a touch of refinement to her outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s monochromatic saree

The Jailer actress looked lovely in a stunning white saree with black buttons, crystal and sequin work, and an abstract drip design wrapped to perfection with crisp pleats and a well-spread-out pallu. The gorgeous saree was also combined with a black bralette with a deep and appealing neckline embellished with beads and a modernized choker-styled extension.

Janhvi Kapoor’s nude-colored gown with sheer net

The Bawaal actress this week stepped out for the MAMI Film Festival, where she boldly walked the red carpet in a gorgeous corseted nude-colored gown adorned with silver glitter. This stunning ensemble contains a shimmering corset gown. This stunning and sparkly gown has a sheer netted off-shoulder sleeve and deep as well as a plunging neckline that adds a seductive depth to the overall attractiveness of the ensemble. Furthermore, the lovely ensemble includes a ruched and draped graceful and flowing netted floor-length skirt that formed an attractive train that gracefully slid on the floor as she moved forward with confidence, charm, and elegance.

We saw a stunning show of flair and elegance on the red carpet in this week's fashion roundup. The design selections ranged from mini dress studded with crystal rhinestones to colorful neon outfits that commanded attention. A touch of elegance and appeal was imparted by monochromatic sarees and nude-colored dresses with sheer nets. This week's wardrobe selections demonstrated these style superstars' originality and distinctiveness, leaving us anxiously anticipating their next red carpet-appearances.

DISCLAIMER: We won't talk about the celebrities considered to have the worst fashion sense, but we can compile a list in increasing order from the best-dressed to those who may be seen as less sartorially inclined.

