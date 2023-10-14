Best and Worst Dressed B-Town Divas Of The Week: Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Recent runways and red carpets in the sparkling world of high fashion have witnessed a magnificent show of elegance and sophistication. These costumes have left people in amazement, from gorgeous lehengas covered with elaborate embroidery to vivid sarees combined with eye-catching tops. These fashion statements have lit up the stage with their attention to detail and modern take on traditional garb. Each ensemble radiates confidence and refinement, whether it's a gown with a long jacket or a black blazer mini-dress with sensual cut-outs. Fashion choices have been bold and adventurous, pushing boundaries and making a lasting impact, from flowery designs to golden jumpsuits.

Let's get started with our weekly best-to-worst-dressed list.

Disha Patani’s lehenga at LFW

The Malang actress wowed the crowd at Lakme Fashion Week with a stunning golden lehenga attire. She simply paired it with a bustier with broad straps for comfort and elegance. The bustier had a deep plunging neckline and was decorated with gorgeous golden zardosi embroidery, giving her outfit a feeling of grandeur. The lehenga's embroidered work was magnificent, with motifs lovingly woven all over. The attention to detail was exceptional, providing a refined look to the overall image. The cutwork hem added a whimsical and modern touch to the lehenga, elevating it to this week's top look.

Tamannaah Bhatia in neon pink saree with yellow blouse

The elegant Jailer actress was recently spotted sporting a stunning bright pink saree by none other than Sabyasachi. This vivid saree was wonderfully wrapped with a ruched skirt and a stunningly enlarged pallu that rested on the gifted diva's shoulder and featured a distinctive embroidered border with beads. She paired it with a bright neon yellow sleeveless shirt with an appealing halter neck. It also featured a distinctive front tie-up that the stunning actress wrapped into a scarf-like bow on the side.

Parineeti Chopra’s glamorous saree at LFW

The Ishaqzaade actress steals the show in a stunning saree as she walks the runway at Lakme Fashion Week. The saree is beautifully draped, with a single pallu pattern that adds delicacy. The broad border, which is decorated with exquisite glitter sequins that sparkle and shimmer, is what truly defines this saree. The saree ensemble contains an ivory white top. The saree itself features a deep scoop neckline and appealing half sleeves, giving the traditional attire a modern touch. She gives her clothing a new and elegant twist by layering it with a dupatta worn as a cloak.

Sonam Kapoor’s frock with long jacket

This week, the Khoobsurat actress looked stunning in a beautiful white gown with a bandhani pattern in brilliant colors like pink, blue, and yellow. The sweetheart neckline of the gown provided a feminine touch to the ensemble. The gown, draped gracefully from tiny noodle straps. She stepped up her fashion game by including a stunning layered accent in her look. She quickly elevated her style by layering a full-sleeved long jacket over the gown. The jacket featured the same eye-catching pattern as the skirt and a lapel collar, making the outfit look united and appealing.

Kriti Sanon a stunning black full-sleeved blazer mini-dress

The Adipurush actor was recently seen in a stunning black full-sleeved blazer mini-dress. With notched lapels and a welt pocket on the chest, this fashionable garment has an obviously tailored fit. It also has single-buttoned sleeves, side-seam pockets, engraved classic buttons, a back welt pocket, and a concealed closure with one apparent button closure. This elegant gown also included an oh-so-sultry twist in the form of a cut-out pattern at the waist and back, an attached buttoned belt, and a deep V-shaped neckline. Furthermore, the gorgeous Kriti Sanon actress picked delicate black fishnet stockings with lovely floral embroidery to complete her look.

Dia Mirza looked magical in an all-white ensemble at LFW

The Salam Mumbai actress was spotted wearing a co-ord ensemble that included a white cropped blouse and matching floor-length thin trousers with ankle bows. This ensemble was unmistakably contemporary, with a fitted shirt and high-waisted trousers that complimented her slim frame well. The clean lines and simplistic design were a reference to the actress's traditional and ageless beauty. The gorgeous floor-length lace jacket that the actress wore over her co-ord outfit, however, stole the show. We are undeniably in love with this!

Suhana Khan’s floral printed black outfit

Suhana Khan has returned to our list with her latest fashion statement, a stunning black suit. This eye-catching suit's tempting print of big flowers and greenery imparted a feeling of refinement and charm. Suhana's curves were beautifully accentuated by the ruched embellishments at the waistline. Not to mention the stunning plunging deep V-neck that added interest to the entire look. Suhana is a true Gen-Z fashion star, with her impeccable sense of style and ability to pull off any look.

Karishma Kapoor in golden outfit

Karisma Kapoor recently walked the runway for Raw Mango's collection at Lakmé Fashion Week. And let us tell you, she looked like a goddess in her dazzling golden jumpsuit. But wait, there's more! She dressed up her look with a gold and black color-blocked cape. What a way to make a point! Not to mention the full-sleeved jacket she wore, complete with shoulder padding, which took the outfit to a whole new level of incredible. Can we also talk about her makeup? It was daring and loud, so it went great with the ensemble.

Alaya F in dark co-ord set

The U-Turn actress' outfit for LFW 2023 was a total game-changer. This strapless top was adorned with tassels that swung with each step, giving emphasis to her confident and bright demeanor. The diva's spectacular costume was enhanced by the bralette's sensual, deep plunging neckline and backless style. She matched it with a pair of geometric bead-embroidered trousers that had everyone staring. It was also embellished with elaborate beading, creating a mesmerizing visual mosaic that shimmered and glittered beneath the runway lights, inspiring everyone to believe in the power of magic.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in neon pink plain saree

The Kushi actress looked stunning in a fusion saree costume. The pleats were properly pleated and draped wonderfully on her shoulder, adding a lovely touch to her outfit. Samantha finished the look by wearing a bustier over the saree. The sweetheart hem on this spaghetti-strapped bustier adds a touch of charm and elegance. With her fusion saree design, her corset-like bustier proves once again that she is a true fashion legend, flawlessly blending tradition and contemporary. She also added an unexpected twist to her saree with a mesmerizing cloak, bringing her look to a whole new level of grace and polish.

Finally, the Lakme Fashion Week presented a brilliant assortment of fashion statements that left us speechless. Disha Patani looked stunning in a golden lehenga with elaborate embroidery. Tamannaah Bhatia stood out in a brilliant pink saree with a bright yellow blouse. Parineeti Chopra wore a classic saree with a contemporary touch, while Sonam Kapoor wore a quirky gown with a long jacket. Suhana Khan made a statement in a floral patterned black gown, while Kriti Sanon stunned in a black blazer mini-dress. Karishma Kapoor looked divine in a golden jumpsuit, while Alaya F wore a black co-ord set. Finally, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in a fusion saree with a corset-style bustier. These fashion superstars genuinely embody flair and sophistication.

