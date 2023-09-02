Best and Worst Dressed B-Town Divas Of The Week: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Suhana Khan

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of the finest and worst dressed celebs! From exquisite red carpet events to informal street style, we've compiled a roundup of the week's most fashionable (and not-so-chic) outfits. Prepare to be blown away by your favourite celebrities' fashion-forward selections as they effortlessly demonstrate their exquisite sense of style. We have it all, from Suhana Khan's gorgeous scarlet gown to Sara Ali Khan's bright kurta set to Shilpa Shetty's mesmerising appliqué work saree. But, hey, we can't ignore the fashion gaffes, from unironed outfits to mismatched accessories. Prepare to plunge into the realm of celebrity fashion and find out who topped our best-dressed list. Let's get started!

Suhana Khan in wrapped red gown

Suhana Khan knows how to draw attention, particularly when it comes to making a bold style remark. She just donned a stunning brilliant red gown that embodies the spirit of an enticing evening look. For this ensemble, Suhana Khan reduced the details in her outfit to a minimum. Unexpectedly, she wore no necklaces and bracelets which may have added an aura of impact in her ensemble. Suhana's makeup remained simple for the occasion, but one can't help but wonder if a little bit of bold eye shadow may have taken her look to new heights. Her tan brown sandals, on the other hand, added a modest yet lovely accent to her entire outfit.

Sara Ali Khan in colorful kurta set

Sara Ali Khan looked charming and elegant in a wrapped Anarkali kurta combination, demonstrating her excellent fashion sense. The wide-leg bottom of the kurta pair gave a sense of mystery, creating a subtle sharara moment for her. To complete this magnificent ensemble, she delicately draped the same flower-patterned dupatta on her left shoulder, offering a symmetrical and harmonious look. The border of the sleeves and top of this vibrant and colorful garment was decorated with lovely lines of delicate gota patti, adding a feeling of grandeur and traditional charm to the ensemble. However, the cloth gave off an unironed look, resulting in a fashion faux pas.

Shilpa Shetty in appliqué work saree

Shilpa Shetty appeared lovely in a mesmerizing appliqué art saree from The Pink Post Inc., which highlighted the exquisite craftsmanship of Jaipuri designs. Shilpa's elegant and graceful features are excellently enhanced by this saree, which costs Rs. 31,360 and is made of fine chanderi silk fabric. The asymmetric blouse features just one strap for the shoulder and a lovely bow tied at the center of the back. Shilpa Shetty accessorized with red bangles that matched the saree's border perfectly. While the attire was already gorgeous, adding a magnificent neckpiece would have elevated it to a ten-on-ten appearance. Shilpa, on the other hand, looked amazing in this lovely saree, proving yet again that she is a beauty sensation.

Shraddha Kapoor in white cardigan with a splash of color

Shraddha Kapoor showed the manner in which a white cardigan might be an ideal match to one's outfit for the current season. Shraddha toned the cardigan down by pairing it with wide-leg flowy denim. Her ensemble was made cosier by the knit cardigan, which also kept it cool and stylish. Cardigans aren't just for the cold temperature, but can also be a versatile and attractive alternative for any season. She accessorised her cosy cardigan with a vibrant orange shoulder bag. The contrasting colors created an instant visually pleasing impression. Shraddha highlighted how a dash of brilliant orange can never go wrong. Her daring attitude to style has taught us the value of adopting and implementing vibrant colours into our lives.

Malaika Arora in all white ensemble

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a white-on-white attire, exuding boldness and poise. The garment in issue was a stylish lace suit from the well-known fashion brand H&M. The focal point of this look was a double-breasted lace jacket with peak lapels and shoulder pads that exuded authority and refinement. The jacket was paired with a pair of straight-fitted lace pants with a high waist and a fabric with a woven lining. The lace blazer, which was precisely created with care to every detail, cost Rs. 5,499. The straight-fitted lace pants that matched the jacket cost Rs. 3,999. Such elaborate items exemplified the actress' love of fashion which creates a balance between elegance and affordability.

Mira Rajput in dark blue saree

Mira Rajput's choice of the Puravi saree demonstrates her polished sense of style. The Raw Mango pattern has an eye-catching array of hand-embroidered floral butis in gold and silver, beautifully crafted using zardozi and aari techniques. This Rs 26,800 outfit is a perfect depiction of Mira Rajput's flare. Not to mention The Pink Potli's eye-catching potli bag. This embroidered-by-hand gem has a mesmerizing geometric design intertwined with blossoming water lilies and was priced at Rs. 7,800. The exquisite zardozi work in gold colors added a feeling of royalty to the design. Mira Rajput's fashion choices continue to excite and amaze us, and we admire her incredible sense of style.

Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in white saree lehenga

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a fitted full-sleeved shirt with shoulder pads, delicate bobbin lace surface needlework, and beautiful cutwork. The geometrically patterned lehenga-saree hung gently around the diva and was the focal point of the ensemble. The saree's pallu had delicate lace borders, which added a subtle yet captivating aspect to the entire design. The floor-length skirt produced a captivating tail that floated past her. Particularly, the attire enabled her to show off her toned torso. Ritika Mirchandani, the acclaimed designer, created the ethereal look with a pre-stitched lehenga-saree. It goes without saying that this grandeur and elegance came at a steep price of Rs. 2,78,000.

Kiara Advani in stunning green ensemble

Kiara Advani donned a stunning pastel green high-neck crop top from the prestigious brand Alexis. This item, dubbed as the Pietro top, combined beauty and technology. It’s distinguishing feature, however, was its false sleeves, a design detail that merely offered flare but also provided several opportunities for artistic style. The twisted pattern in the fabric provided an additional layer of texture, transforming the top part into a real vintage which stayed trendy even as fads changed; it cost Rs. 25,196. The shirt was complemented with the corresponding oversized wide-leg trousers from Alexis' Wisdom trousers line. These trousers, priced at Rs. 18,477, embodied the spirit of modern style.

Palak Tiwari in Denim-on-denim

Palak Tiwari, the gorgeous fashionista, looked stunning in a mini-length dress with a daring bandeau neckline. With its utility-inspired style and belt loop-shaped waistband, the Koami mini dress exuded edginess and sophistication. Oh Polly's dark blue design, fashioned from lightweight linen fabric and priced at Rs. 6,030, was a gorgeous showstopper. With its petite size and adjustable design, the Falabella tiny bag is great for adding a touch of glitter to Palak's little frock. The bag costs around Rs. 83,768. Zara's pointed toe and heeled design not only exuded optimism but also provided an enjoyable and appealing footwear option. These Rs. 10,656 boots are a must-have for fashionistas trying to make a statement every now and then.

Kareena Kapoor in black gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gaurav Gupta gown was a work of art that was enhanced by her ageless beauty. The gown emphasized her alluring curves and shape with its sleeveless design, plunging neckline, and corset-like figure-hugging style, effortlessly captivating the attention of those present. Her perfect skin was enhanced with a black smoky eye, finely defined with mascara and shimmering makeup. Her face was given depth and character thanks to the precise blend of blush, highlighter, and contour. A touch of pink-ish nude lipstick finished the look, exuding an aura of subtle charm that fit the occasion well. As usual, much like Poo,Bebo is at the top of the fashion world.

