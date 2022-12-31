Best and Worst Dressed South Celebs of 2022: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Keerthy Suresh and more

As we all know, fashion plays a very important role in the life of a celebrity. From attending a red carpet event to promoting their films, they make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. 2022 witnessed an array of your favourite South celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan and more making their way in their best looks on different occasions. From wearing head-to-toe metallics to neon and corset tops, the divas of the South Indian film industry followed every trend, some also managed to set new trends and offered new style tips for all of us. They gave us plenty of reasons to feel excited about our style again. We have even more to look forward to in 2023. Here are our picks for the best and the most unusual, or worst fashion looks of South actors from 2022!

Here, Pinkvilla compiles the best and worst celebrity looks from the year 2022-

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

On Koffee with Karan Season 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a long bell sleeves red top which she teamed with pink high-waist trousers. The Oh Baby actress managed to put together a semi-retro look and embraced the colour block sartorial statement like a boss. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Samantha Ruth Prabhu capped her figure-hugging silhouette with shimmery eye-shadow, blushed cheeks and pink lip colour. This is hands down, one of the best looks of 2022 that I personally, cannot wait to try!



2. Keerthy Suresh

The Mahanati actress, Keerthy Suresh managed to grab the attention this year with her fashion choices. She is seen experimenting a lot with her style statement. While some worked, some didn't. One of the looks, that I personally didn't like was in red S.h. raza embroidered box sleeves blazer with trousers. The applique, quilting and beadwork on the crop blazer sleeves definitely stood out but somehow, the colour and outfit didn't work for Keerthy. Open straight hair could have worked better than a high ponytail.



3. Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy can never go wrong when it comes to donning a traditional look, especially sarees. And she tops the best dressed 2022 list with her look in a white floral print saree. Keerthy wore this chiffon saree with a bralette blouse and completed her look with a messy bun, kohl-rimmed eyes and accessorised statement earrings. Big yay!



My eyes are already hurting looking at Rashmika Mandanna's blue jumpsuit outfit. For the promotions of Sidharth Malhotra's co-starrer Mission Majnu, Rashmika wore a tacky polo neck jumpsuit and she is the only saving grace to the most regrettable look! However, her on-point makeup and hair managed to steal attention from the unflattering outfit.



5. Rashmika Mandanna

For Karan Johar's birthday party, Rashmika Mandanna wore a thigh-high slit cut asymmetric bedazzled gown that came with a mesh effect. She kept it as simple as she could by keeping her hair straight open and glam makeup look. This is a perfect pick for a cocktail event to make enough heads turn.



6. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde served us with many out-of-the-box looks this year but my personal favourite is this simple yet so stylish white co-ord outfit. Can't get over this stunning outfit that is perfect for your next romantic getaway.



7. Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan is an epitome of beauty and grace, and this elegant look of hers says it all. For the Ponniyin Selvan teaser launch, Trisha wore a Kanjivaram saree, making it the most coveted of wedding weaves. To complete her look, the Raangi actress tied her hair in a neat bun and covered it with gajra.



8. Tamannaah Bhatia