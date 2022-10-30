Best and Worst Dressed South Celebs Of The Week: Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna to Rakul Preet Singh

When it comes to putting the right fashion foot forward, nobody quite does it the way our leading ladies of the South Indian film industry do. This week, actresses like Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia and others have got their fashion A-game in line. Be it at a Diwali party, attending events or at the airport and running errands, fashion for them is all about decking up no matter where they are heading to. Check out this week's best and worst-dressed celebrities of the week!

Rakul Preet Singh in a pink bodycon dress

Rakul Preet Singh's love for the bodycon dress is no news. Known for having the fittest body, the actress flaunted her perfect hourglass body in the open-back, slit-cut racer bodycon dress by ForeverNew. Rakul made a strong case for colour blocking by teaming her orange dress with blue heels. Voluminous waves in a ponytail, lots of highlighter, filled eyebrows, and nude lip-colour completed her look that's perfect for a date night out with bae.

Rashmika Mandanna in Chikankari palazzo

For Diwali party 2022, Rashmika Mandanna wore a Chikankari palazzo set by Manish Malhotra. She teamed it with a fitted bodice that gave a perfect edgy look. Glam makeup and open hair in soft curls completed her festive look.

Pooja Hegde in Anita Dongre

Trust Pooja Hegde to pull off a traditional look with utmost grace and confidence. For the Diwali celebration at home, Pooja wore a tone-on-tone patchwork lehenga paired with a custom-made choli. She accessorised her look with statement earrings in red and completed her look with on-point makeup.

Tamannaah Bhatia in red on red

For this week's event, Tamannaah Bhatia wore red on red outfit. The well-fitted flared pants were the highlight. Not a fan of this look but she definitely managed to pull off an all-red look which is not everyone's cup of tea.

Trisha Krishna in a jumpsuit

The gorgeous Trisha Krishnan flaunted her holiday look in an easy-breezy jumpsuit accessorised with a hat, waistbelt and sunglasses. Basic flats completed her look.

Keerthy Suresh in Misri By Meghna Nayyar