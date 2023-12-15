12 best Bollywood celebrity-approved hairstyles to elevate your glam game; From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone

Take inspiration from famous celebrity hairstyles to boost the way you look while not settling for the humdrum.

By Nida Khan
Updated on Dec 15, 2023   |  08:54 PM IST  |  574
Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone Bollywood celebrity hairstyles
Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone approved hairstyles. (PC: Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone Instagram)

Celebrities used simple open hairstyles or basic braids throughout the 1990s. However, Bollywood divas such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt are coming to up your fashion glam game with their amazing hairdos. Prepare to be influenced as we dig into a selection of 12 stunning celebrity-inspired hairstyles.

Related Story

entertainment

Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye OUT: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry is FIRE in this peppy number

These hairstyles will make you stand out in any crowd, from beautiful updos to complicated braids. So, keep reading and prepare to spice up your style with these stunning hairdos. It's time for you to embrace the beauty in yourself and try out these gorgeous hairstyles!

Best 15 Bollywood celebrity-approved hairstyles

 

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

Looking to experiment with a new hairdo this season? How about Katrina Kaif's braided bun? It's quite simple to achieve: simply twist a basic braid into a bun and allow a few messy flicks for an effortlessly elegant appearance. Give it an attempt and display this traditional hairstyle!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

Are you ready to say good-bye to your boring braids? Kiara Advani's insane balloon braid is ready to stir things up! This stunning hairdo incorporates several bows that hold balloon-shaped portions of one's own hair. Expect to turn heads with this one-of-a-kind and eye-catching braid that will elevate your hairstyling ability to new heights.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

Do you want Kriti Sanon's voluminous and bouncy curls? If you use a curling rod, it's incredibly simple! Add a middle partition to this hairstyle for a finishing touch, and you'll look stunning whether you wear it with a traditional or western attire.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

Looking for a quick and simple hairstyle? Kareena Kapoor's fashion sense is ideal for you! Create this style by splitting your hair on the side and wrapping a handful of tresses with a bow around your mane. It's a basic yet stylish look that can be worn for any occasion.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

Deepika Padukone's famous bun is well-known and requires no introduction. Simply brush your hair back and form a high bun with pins to mimic her signature look. Add some wax to your swept-back tresses for the ideal gelled hair appearance.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

All curly-haired ladies, unite! Take inspiration from Bollywood beauty Sanya Malhotra for a beautiful hairdo to compliment your heavy traditional clothing. Her loose and basic regular braid hairdo is excellent for highlighting your natural curls. Add a stunning rose adornment as she does to enhance your glam game.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

There is a vast spectrum of sleek and polished appearances among Bollywood celebrity hairstyles. If you want to go for a more raw and edgy look, make a note of Alia Bhatt's textured low ponytail. It's as simple as combing your hair and collecting it together in a low ponytail, followed by adding texture by pulling out a few strands out of your smoothed hair.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

Looking for another easy peasy hairstyle? Take a cue from Sonam Kapoor's basic yet elegant outfit. Separate your hair horizontally into two portions and knot the front hair behind your head. This style looks best on sleek, straight hair. It's as easy as that. So, give it a shot and channel Sonam Kapoor's effortlessly fashionable appearance.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

Look no farther than Mrunal Thakur's magnificent braided crown bun for some serious hair goals. To accomplish this style, take tiny sections of hair and construct three-strand braids around your head, producing a crown. Then, collect the rest of your hair and tie it into a bun. This hairdo is the ideal blend of elegance and glitz.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

Malaika Arora's roped braid bun is a must-try hairdo for fashionistas who want to make a statement. Simply tie a knot in your hair and pull it into a low ponytail, then twist two ends of ropes and wrap them around the combed ponytail to make a lovely braided bun. You'll be turning heads and making a fashion statement with this simple yet innovative hairdo.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

Take inspiration from Sonakshi Sinha's twisted braid if you want a distinctive and eye-catching hairstyle. This technique, like the balloon braid, requires twisting your hair and fastening it with a bow to create rounds of a single rope. This twisted braid adds a witty and whimsical touch to any ensemble, making it ideal for special events or standing out in a crowd.

Kajol Devgan

Kajol Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

Kajol's voluminous puff is a favorite among millennial divas, and it's easier to do than you think. Simply build the right base for your puff with a hair puff volumizer accessory, then collect the front portion of your hair and set it on top to produce that voluminous impression. Using a hot curling rod, create loose waves for the remaining hair.

So which of these hairstyles do you like the most out of these 12 Bollywood celebrity hairstyles? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor's power play in blue ensemble displays an effortless and sharp 9-to-5 style

Advertisement

Bollywood celebrity hairstyles

What is the iconic hairstyle that Deepika Padukone is known for?
Deepika Padukone is known in Bollywood for her signature swept back high hairdos, and her gelled tresses play an important role in attaining her classic hairstyle. The sleek and polished finish elevates her whole style, making it a standout choice for red carpets and upscale gatherings.
Which actress popularized the messy and rugged hairstyle in Bollywood?
With her effortless and edgy appearances, Alia Bhatt popularized the untidy and rough hairdo in Bollywood. Her unkempt and undone hair became a fashion statement, inspiring many to embrace the messy hairstyle.
What is the signature hairstyle of Shah Rukh Khan?
Shah Rukh Khan's signature hairdo is a sleek and sophisticated gelled-back appearance. This hairdo gives a bit of refinement to his compelling appearance on the big screen, with his hair carefully brushed and maintained in place.
About The Author
Nida Khan
Nida Khan
Content Writer
Linkedin

I love telling quirky fashion stories and writing articles that mix fun with style, taking you on a whimsical

...

Credits: PC: Kajol- Kajol Devgan Instagram. Sonakshi Sinha- Ruchi Krishna Instagram, Malaika Arora- Malaika Arora Instagram, Mrunal Thakur- Mrunal Instagram, Sonam Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor Instagram, Alia Bhatt- Alia Bhatt Instagram, Sanya Malhotra- Janhvi Shau Instagram, Deepika Padukone- Deepika Padukone Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram, Kriti Sanon- Kriti Sanon Instagram, Kiara Advani- Viral Bhayani and Katrina Kaif- Katrina Kaif Instagram
Fashion Celebrity Style Deepika Padukone Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Khan Kiara Advani Sonam Kapoor Malaika Arora Mrunal Thakur Kriti Sanon Katrina Kaif Sanya Malhotra
Advertisement

Latest Articles