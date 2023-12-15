12 best Bollywood celebrity-approved hairstyles to elevate your glam game; From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone

Celebrities used simple open hairstyles or basic braids throughout the 1990s. However, Bollywood divas such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt are coming to up your fashion glam game with their amazing hairdos. Prepare to be influenced as we dig into a selection of 12 stunning celebrity-inspired hairstyles.

These hairstyles will make you stand out in any crowd, from beautiful updos to complicated braids. So, keep reading and prepare to spice up your style with these stunning hairdos. It's time for you to embrace the beauty in yourself and try out these gorgeous hairstyles!

Best 15 Bollywood celebrity-approved hairstyles

Katrina Kaif

Looking to experiment with a new hairdo this season? How about Katrina Kaif's braided bun? It's quite simple to achieve: simply twist a basic braid into a bun and allow a few messy flicks for an effortlessly elegant appearance. Give it an attempt and display this traditional hairstyle!

Kiara Advani

Are you ready to say good-bye to your boring braids? Kiara Advani's insane balloon braid is ready to stir things up! This stunning hairdo incorporates several bows that hold balloon-shaped portions of one's own hair. Expect to turn heads with this one-of-a-kind and eye-catching braid that will elevate your hairstyling ability to new heights.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon

Do you want Kriti Sanon's voluminous and bouncy curls? If you use a curling rod, it's incredibly simple! Add a middle partition to this hairstyle for a finishing touch, and you'll look stunning whether you wear it with a traditional or western attire.

Kareena Kapoor

Looking for a quick and simple hairstyle? Kareena Kapoor's fashion sense is ideal for you! Create this style by splitting your hair on the side and wrapping a handful of tresses with a bow around your mane. It's a basic yet stylish look that can be worn for any occasion.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's famous bun is well-known and requires no introduction. Simply brush your hair back and form a high bun with pins to mimic her signature look. Add some wax to your swept-back tresses for the ideal gelled hair appearance.

Sanya Malhotra

All curly-haired ladies, unite! Take inspiration from Bollywood beauty Sanya Malhotra for a beautiful hairdo to compliment your heavy traditional clothing. Her loose and basic regular braid hairdo is excellent for highlighting your natural curls. Add a stunning rose adornment as she does to enhance your glam game.

Alia Bhatt

There is a vast spectrum of sleek and polished appearances among Bollywood celebrity hairstyles. If you want to go for a more raw and edgy look, make a note of Alia Bhatt's textured low ponytail. It's as simple as combing your hair and collecting it together in a low ponytail, followed by adding texture by pulling out a few strands out of your smoothed hair.

Sonam Kapoor

Looking for another easy peasy hairstyle? Take a cue from Sonam Kapoor's basic yet elegant outfit. Separate your hair horizontally into two portions and knot the front hair behind your head. This style looks best on sleek, straight hair. It's as easy as that. So, give it a shot and channel Sonam Kapoor's effortlessly fashionable appearance.

Mrunal Thakur

Look no farther than Mrunal Thakur's magnificent braided crown bun for some serious hair goals. To accomplish this style, take tiny sections of hair and construct three-strand braids around your head, producing a crown. Then, collect the rest of your hair and tie it into a bun. This hairdo is the ideal blend of elegance and glitz.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's roped braid bun is a must-try hairdo for fashionistas who want to make a statement. Simply tie a knot in your hair and pull it into a low ponytail, then twist two ends of ropes and wrap them around the combed ponytail to make a lovely braided bun. You'll be turning heads and making a fashion statement with this simple yet innovative hairdo.

Sonakshi Sinha

Take inspiration from Sonakshi Sinha's twisted braid if you want a distinctive and eye-catching hairstyle. This technique, like the balloon braid, requires twisting your hair and fastening it with a bow to create rounds of a single rope. This twisted braid adds a witty and whimsical touch to any ensemble, making it ideal for special events or standing out in a crowd.

Kajol Devgan

Kajol's voluminous puff is a favorite among millennial divas, and it's easier to do than you think. Simply build the right base for your puff with a hair puff volumizer accessory, then collect the front portion of your hair and set it on top to produce that voluminous impression. Using a hot curling rod, create loose waves for the remaining hair.

So which of these hairstyles do you like the most out of these 12 Bollywood celebrity hairstyles? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor's power play in blue ensemble displays an effortless and sharp 9-to-5 style