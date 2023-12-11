Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan; 10 best celebrity-approved bridal look ideas for your wedding day

Celebrities, with their innate sense of style and fashion, often become trendsetters in various aspects, and bridal fashion is no exception. From the ethereal elegance of Deepika Padukone to the vivacious charm of Kareena Kapoor Khan, these leading ladies have set the stage for stunning bridal looks that resonate with brides-to-be across the globe. We’re undoubtedly gasping and gushing over these celebrity wedding looks.

So, let’s take a more in-depth look into the world of celebrity-approved wedding dresses, gathering inspiration for your momentous day. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

10 best celebrity bridal look ideas for your bridal outfits

Alia Bhatt’s classy silver elegance:

Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable style, dazzles in a silver saree with a heavily embellished off-shoulder blouse. The floral embroidery and intricate work add a touch of glamour to the ensemble, making it a perfect celebrity bridal look for brides seeking a blend of tradition and modernity. The semi-sheer ribbed silver saree completes the look, adding an ethereal quality to Alia’s bridal ensemble. Accessorized with an intricately embellished choker, diamond-studded earrings, and a matching bracelet, Alia’s bridal look is a harmonious balance of sophistication and modern flair.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s regal red:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vibrant red lehenga set is a true showstopper. The cropped top-like blouse with crystal droplets on the back and a plunging neckline exudes modernity, while the lehenga skirt laden with sequin and thread work adds a traditional touch. The celebrity reception look is accessorized with heavy gold earrings and a classy matching ring, creating a regal and timeless bridal look. Kareena’s choice of bold colors and intricate detailing sets the stage for brides who want to make a statement on their big day.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani’s yellow-gold radiance:

Kiara Advani opts for a yellow-gold colored velvet lehenga set that radiates warmth and opulence. The short crop top-like blouse with a deep and sexy plunging neckline, bold straps, and a matching skirt-like lehenga with beautiful multi-colored and gold patchwork at the edge exudes contemporary charm. The sheet dupatta with intricate work adds a layer of sophistication to the overall look. Kiara’s ensemble is a perfect choice for brides who want to embrace rich colors and modern design elements on their wedding day.

Deepika Padukone’s white elegance:

Deepika Padukone embraces simplicity with a gorgeous sheer white saree. The beautiful floral embroidery with off-white sequin work at the edges adds a subtle charm, making it an excellent choice for brides who prefer understated elegance. Paired with a white sequin-laden blouse featuring a deep and sexy plunging neckline and sleek strap, Deepika’s look is a testament to the beauty of minimalism. Accessorized with statement diamond earrings and matching diamond-encrusted bangles, this ensemble is perfect for brides who appreciate a refined and timeless aesthetic.

Katrina Kaif’s intricate black saree:

Katrina Kaif’s choice of an intricate and tireless black saree showcases impeccable craftsmanship. The shimmery sequin work at the edges and the matching layered sequinned blouse with a high neckline and cap sleeves create a sophisticated and glamorous look. The ensemble is perfectly accessorized with crystal statement droplet earrings that undeniably elevate her classy ensemble. Katrina’s bridal look is ideal for those who want to make a bold and memorable statement on their wedding day.

Janhvi Kapoor’s timeless gold saree:

Janhvi Kapoor’s semi-sheer and incomparable gold tissue saree beautifully enhanced with antique gold thread embroidery at the edge of the saree is a timeless masterpiece. Paired with a matching gold blouse featuring a deep and sultry sweetheart neckline, Janhvi’s bridal look exudes classic elegance. Accessorized with a statement droplet earring and a matching statement ring, this ensemble pays homage to traditional bridal aesthetics while incorporating modern design elements.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s velvet ensemble:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra opts for a dark red velvet lehenga set, showcasing a beautiful cropped waistcoat-like blouse with a sultry plunging and halter neckline. The matching ruched and draped skirt and a dupatta with gold floral embroidery work complete the modern and glamorous look. Accessorized with red and diamond earrings and a matching ring, Shilpa’s ensemble is a perfect choice for brides who want to blend traditional elements with contemporary flair. The rich red color adds vibrancy and sophistication to the overall bridal look.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan’s shimmery silver piece:

Sara Ali Khan shines in a silver crystal encrusted halter-neck blouse paired with a pink and silver lehenga skirt. The criss-cross design and sequin work add a contemporary flair to the ensemble. The pink dupatta with dotted embroidery work completes the look, offering a perfect blend of modern and traditional elements. The actress bridal look is ideal for those who want to experiment with colors and patterns while maintaining a sense of elegance and grace.

Sonam Kapoor’s gold tissue saree:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s semi-sheer and classic gold handwoven tissue saree beautifully enhanced with pretty gold embroidery at the edges of the saree is a timeless choice. Paired with a gold-gilded metallic and sequinned top featuring organza full-sleeves, Sonam’s bridal look is a nod to traditional aesthetics with a modern twist. Accessorized with statement gold earrings with Kundan work, matching bracelets, and a statement ring, this ensemble exudes royal elegance and sophistication.

Ananya Panday’s fusion peach style:

Ananya Panday brings a fusion of tradition and contemporary styles with her peach-colored lehenga-like pre-draped saree. The off-shoulder sequinned blouse with a sexy plunging neckline adds a modern twist, making it an ideal choice for brides who want to strike a balance between traditional and trendy. Ananya’s ensemble beautifully merges tradition with contemporary styles and designs, showcasing the evolving landscape of bridal fashion.

It’s quite safe to say that these celebrity-approved bridal looks offer a diverse range of styles, from traditional elegance to modern glamour. Whether you’re drawn to the regal charm of Kareena Kapoor Khan or the understated sophistication of Deepika Padukone, these inspirations pave the way for creating your own unforgettable bridal look.

As you embark on this journey towards your wedding day, let the essence of these celebrity-approved bridal outfits and celebrity wedding lehengas guide you in expressing your unique style and personality, ensuring that your bridal look is a reflection of your individuality and the love you celebrate on this joyous occasion, don’t you agree? Are you feeling inspired? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora shows how to mix business with pleasure in white pantsuit with an embellished blazer