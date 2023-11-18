Best dressed B-town divas of the week: From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora

Hello there, fashionistas! Prepare yourself for our weekly roundup of the best-dressed celebrities. We saw several lovely divas this week, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, who slayed in gorgeous ensembles. If you're looking for some traditional dress fashion inspiration, Diwali styles are here to help! Many divas brought their typical game and set significant fashion objectives for us. But that's not all; we've also got some lovely modern wear styles for you to fawn over. So buckle up and get ready to plunge into our selection of the week's best-dressed beauties. It's going to be a stylish ride!

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress stood out in her dark brown sequined midi dress, making a dramatic fashion statement. With its keyhole cut-out neckline and daring side split, the Solaria midi dress, embellished with shimmering sequins, emanated a sensual appeal. The drawstring, knotted into a knot at the neckline, gives a touch of refinement, while the ankle-length shape fits the diva's contours with sheer perfection and ranks at the top of the list.

Kareena Kapoor

The Buckingham Murders actress was spotted this week in a stunning monochrome attire that exuded simplicity and elegance, emphasizing her amazing sense of style. The majority of her off-shoulder ensemble was magnificent white, with the lower body flowing into a stunning black shade. The talented actress effortlessly rocked the outfit's stunning bell sleeves, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look.

Tara Sutaria

This week, the Student of the Year 2 actress attended a star-studded screening of her latest film, and she looked stunning in an exquisite nude-colored costume. This sophisticated calf-length midi-dress has an off-the-shoulder, tube neckline. This stunning fitting body-hugging gown gripped her curves in all the right places, allowing the lovely diva to showcase and flaunt her figure to perfection. It also features a deep and plunging neckline, which adds sultriness to her look.

Karisma Kapoor

This week, Karisma wowed everyone with a stunning anarkali kurta at Sonam Kapoor's party. As she donned the floor-length kurta in this golden combination, she exuded pure riches. The kurta had eye-catching green velvet panels that matched the lovely gold threadwork floral embroidery. The dress, which had long sleeves and a stunning V-neckline, emphasized Karisma's elegance and confidence.

Sonam Kapoor

The Zoya Factor star wore a glittering silk shirt that contrasted well with Sonam's handmade kaftan jamdani. Sonam paired this lovely top with a stunning saree, displaying her eternal love for sarees. The saree was also embellished with the beautiful shibori technique, which imparted a sense of elegance to the ensemble. Of course, she draped the pallu with ease, meticulously pleating it and draping it over her shoulder.

Katrina Kaif

With a gorgeous mango-yellow lehenga that left everyone baffled, the Sooryavanshi actress ruled this week's traditional wear trend. This stunning lehenga set was made up of three parts that perfectly captured the charm of traditional attire. The shirt had a V-neckline and half sleeves with cutwork borders, as well as stunning white flower appliqué work embellishments.

Mrunal Thakur

The stunning Jersey actress was recently spotted dominating the show at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali 2023 celebration in a stunning lehenga outfit this week. The stunning actress wore a moss green lehenga ensemble that had a tiered moss green princess-like flowing ankle-length skirt with gold flowers, glass stones, and metal decorations all around. She teamed it with a sizzling cropped-top-like contrasting multi-colored shirt embellished with gold glitter flowers and heart-shaped decorations all over.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput donned a chanderi silk lehenga with sequined borders that lent an ethereal touch to the festive apparel, and this is the second yellow lehenga to make this week's best-dressed list. The backless sequined choli, which was embellished with exquisite stonework, struck the right mix between traditional and contemporary aesthetics, infusing the ensemble with unmistakable charm. The halter-neck style, with tie-ups in the back and a daring plunging neckline, added a touch of sensuality to the whole appearance.