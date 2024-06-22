Best dressed celebs of the week: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and more

Hello, fashion lovers! Thinking about who rocked the hottest looks in Bollywood this week? From red carpets to casual outings, we are diving into the wardrobes of your favorite celebs to bring you the freshest fashion picks of the week. From dresses to dazzling gowns to streetwear, join us as we explore who set the style bar high this week in tinsel town. Let’s dive into the world of celebrity fashion and discover the standout stars of the week!

Deepika Padukone in ribbed dress

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone graced her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD’s event in a stunning ribbed bodycon dress. Her choice was a black ribbed dress from Loewe, featuring a halter neckline that gathered neatly with a silver pebble engraved with the label's anagram. With her signature messy ponytail, stylish strappy heels, and minimal make-up, she effortlessly stole the show like she always does.

Alia Bhatt in floral dress

Alia Bhatt made waves this week at her book launch, dazzling in a buttercup yellow dress from House of CB. The dress, a perfect choice for summer, exuded feminine charm with its flowy style and floral prints. What caught everyone’s attention was the structured and boned bodice that beautifully highlighted her frame, creating a flattering silhouette. Her minimalistic approach to make-up and accessories added to the radiant look and proved that she nailed the summer fashion.

Ananya Panday giving Tinkerbell vibes

Advertisement

Ananya jetted off to Milan in style, rocking a dazzling custom green dress by Swarovski. The dress shimmered with a thousand green crystals, creating a glamorous effect. Her make-up was on point with smokey eyes, shimmery eyes, and a shiny nude lip. A sleek bun complemented by matching green jewelry on her ears and stacked bracelets on her wrists completed the look. Her bold fashion statement truly made her look like Tinkerbell come to life.

Disha Patani’s all black look

Disha Patani made a striking statement at an event wearing an all-black outfit from the brand Say No More. Her ensemble consisted of a black corset top with a prominent neckline, teamed perfectly with a short black pleated mini-skirt. She kept jewelry to a minimum, opting to accentuate her beauty with just a little makeup. Disha’s stylish choice was in sync with the trend and looked very classy.

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor’s black airport fit

Karisma Kapoor recently grabbed everyone’s attention at the airport with her chic black dress. The dress featured a V-neck and was fitted at the top and bottom, with pleats all over that added extra detail.

A thigh-high slit further adorned the dress, and flutter sleeves provided a breezy look. The actress emphasized the dress by belting it with a black belt, enhancing the flow of the dress and defining her silhouette. With white sneakers, minimal make-up, and a slick-back bun, she looked stylish and effortlessly elegant.

The best-dressed celebrity picks this week were truly refreshing, and the stars looked marvelous in their respective outfits. From Alia Bhatt appearing in a stunning yellow dress to Ananya Panday in her dazzling green ensemble, to Disha Patani looking hot and sizzling in all black, and Deepika Padukone looking elegant in a black bodycon dress, these fashion-forward celebrities continue to inspire us with their innovative ideas and impeccable taste. It's always a pleasure to watch them, and we are eager to see what they put on next week.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan is in her cool girl era as she rocks crop top and denim cargo pants but her luxe bags have our attention