Best dressed celebs of the week: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more set benchmarks

This week’s style was dominated by Bollywood’s finest, and each of them nailed it. From red carpet moments to street style, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ananya Panday proved they can dress impeccably for any occasion. Here’s a look at their best outfits of the week.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor made a stunning appearance this week in an ivory dress by Rahul Mishra. The ensemble featured a round neck adorned with intricate sequins and shimmery details, exuding elegance. She layered the dress with a white jacket, which perfectly complemented the look.

Khushi kept her makeup radiant and subtle, opting for nude lips and a natural glow. Her hair, styled in a neat bun, added to the chic vibe. With her soft and minimal styling, she brought a refreshing touch to the week’s fashion, making a subtle yet impactful statement.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to rock a bold black number with confidence. She wore a black blazer dress from Balmain, featuring chunky gold buttons, bold white lapels, and a deep neckline. She paired the dress with black pointed-toe pumps and simple golden hoop earrings, keeping the look minimal and chic. With minimal makeup and wavy hair flowing down, she reaffirmed her status as a fashion icon.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s ensemble this week was the perfect blend of quirky and chic. She sported a high-fashion look with a tailored co-ord set, featuring a long jacket in a structured yet relaxed frame with curved notch lapels, fastened with large fabric-clasped metal buttons. The jacket was layered over matching striped culottes with soft pleats, striking the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication.

For accessories, Sonam opted for black boots, a Hermès Lindy Mini Bag, and a chic bucket hat, complementing the look with understated jewelry, minimal makeup, and straight, open hair. The effortlessly cool luxe ensemble is proof of how stylish and comfortable airport fashion can be.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s fashion game was on point this week, and her look at a stunning wedding on January 17 was no exception. She made a striking entrance in a pristine white, flared Anarkali designed by Jigya Patel. The anarkali featured exquisite Patan Patola work on the edges, while her pink dupatta, adorned with Patan Patola Bandhej and pink tassels, completed the attire perfectly.

Deepika paired the ensemble with well-fitted juttis, layered golden chains, and chunky earrings. Her makeup was minimal, with only a hint of pink lipstick, blusher, defined brows, and eyeliner. A tight bun pulled together her royal and sophisticated look, showcasing her talent for understated styling.

5. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday embraced effortlessly desi vibes this week. She sported a stunning sozni lehenga from designer Rimple & Harpreet, featuring hand-painted motifs paired with a black velvet choli. For accessories, she chose a heavy gold choker and earrings, complementing the ensemble. Her makeup was minimal yet impactful, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Final Thoughts

This week, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ananya Panday each showcased their individual style. From glamorous red carpet moments to chic lehengas and laid-back street style, these stars are more than just celebrities—they are true trendsetters. Can’t wait to see what they wear next!

