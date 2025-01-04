Best dressed celebs of the week: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani and more stars who nailed their looks this week

Bollywood stars have always delivered stunning and fabulous fashion moments, and this week has been no exception. From glamorous New Year parties to casual-chic outings, they continue to wow us with their incredible style. Here's a list of the week's best-dressed Bollywood celebrities—let’s take a closer look!

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan welcomed 2025 in pure glamour, wearing a custom bodycon mini dress from Ithr. The dress, crafted from silver sequins with an incredible holographic effect, featured a bold square neckline and delicate straps. She kept her accessories minimal, opting for just a thin bracelet, allowing the sequins to take center stage.

Her makeup was soft yet striking, with blushed cheeks, a radiant highlighted glow, nude lips, and golden shimmery eyeshadow paired with kohl-lined eyes. Loose waves added an effortless charm to her overall look. Suhana's ensemble perfectly balanced glamour and elegance, further solidifying her status as an emerging fashion star in Bollywood.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani shone bright in an elegant white ensemble while attending a Game Changer promotional event. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her outfit featured a corset top adorned with exquisite golden floral embroidery, paired with a flowy ruched skirt and a sleek white dupatta embellished with golden tassels.

She accessorized with rustic dangler earrings and chunky bangles, adding a touch of traditional charm. Her soft glam makeup included a highlighted base, a hint of blush, shimmering brown eyeshadow, and glossy nude lips. Kiara completed the look with side-parted voluminous waves, exuding effortless charm and grace.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi looked breathtaking in a wine Nurvi Sharara set, featuring intricate handwork on Anjana Bohra's full-sleeved kurta and a deep neckline that added a bold touch. The ensemble was enhanced by gold-wine printed flared sharara pants, paired with a matching dupatta gracefully draped around her wrists to complete the regal look.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Aditi skipped a necklace and instead opted for striking jhumkas and bold finger rings. Her makeup featured a soft, dewy finish with defined brows, kohl-lined eyes, and nude lips, while her sleek, middle-parted hair added a sophisticated touch.

Katrina Kaif

With a lovely and cheerful mini polka dot dress from Zimmermann's Resort '25 collection, Katrina Kaif opened the New Year in grand style. The white silk-blend linen dress featured halter spaghetti straps, a crossed back, ruffled details, and an asymmetric hemline, combining modern cuts with a classic polka dot print.

A statement bow on the side added another touch of glam. Soft blush makeup, glossy lips, and a sleek high ponytail kept the styling minimal yet complemented the youthful and elegant touch added by the dress.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's latest date night look was effortlessly chic and modern, combining denim and leather. She wore a denim bandeau top priced at Rs 19,125, featuring open button details and a delicate bow with a flower-like accent, paired with a black leather midi skirt priced at Rs 52,595.

This skirt hugged her figure, featuring a front slit that added an extra touch of allure. In keeping with the theme of the look, the accessories were kept minimal, consisting of small earrings and rings. Ananya's makeup showcased a flawless base, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips. Her hair, styled in loose waves with a side partition, added a fresh touch to her chic and trendy appearance, perfectly reflecting her ability to pull off edginess with a hint of femininity.

Once again, these Bollywood actresses have proven why they are hailed as style divas. From classic to contemporary, their outfits this week offered a little something for every fashion lover to admire and adopt. Whose look did you love the most? Let us know!

