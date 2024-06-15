Best dressed celebs of the week: Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor

In the world of fashion, celebrities serve as ultimate fashion icons, constantly setting trends and turning heads with their fashion. This week was no exception, as Bollywood’s finest graced premieres, public events, casual outings in outfits that left us mesmerised.

From traditional outfits to bold statements, as some of our favourite stars dazzled and impressed us, let’s dive into the top picks for the best dressed celebs of the week.

Ananya Panday’s black corset gown

Ananya Panday shared her pictures dressed in a stunning black corset lace gown from Rasario. Her strapless gown crafted from satin and lace featured corset inserts which hugged her body from all the right places. The skirt of the gown accentuated Ananya’s curves. She completed her ensemble with diamond Swarovski earrings and nude make-up, completing the look with her signature grace and poise.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s green kurta set

Aditi Rao Hydari impressed us in a green kurta set this week. Her green kurta comes with an embellished neckline featuring colourful details like tassel details, cowrie shell beads, sequins and mirror work. A colourful border extended along the entire length of the kurta. She paired her kurta with green palazzos and heavy jhumkas. The Heeramandi actress completed her look with rosy make-up looking all things elegant.

Disha Patani’s white skirt suit

Disha Patani turned heads this week in a chic white skirt suit ensemble. Her outfit featured a stylish blazer paired with a long skirt; she added a modern twist by layering it over a bralette. The look was elegantly accessorised with golden earrings and silver heels, creating a balanced and sophisticated appearance. With minimal make-up, Disha’s natural beauty shone through making a statement like she always does.

Shraddha Kapoor’s floral red saree

Shraddha Kapoor, for the teaser launch of her film, came dressed in a red floral saree. Her saree features floral kalamkari prints in yellow, white and pink on organza base. The outfit also had beaded tassels on the edges. The 37-year-old starlet paired her saree with a red blouse with a sweetheart neckline and wide sleeves. With a fresh make-up look and open hair, she looked stunning as ever.

Kiara Advani’s white jumpsuit

Kiara Advani, for a meet and greet session with her fans, picked a white jumpsuit from Mango. Her jumpsuit featured cross neck design with waist cinched with belt and flared pants. She finished her look with brown pointed toe heels, dainty accessories and minimal make-up.

Our beloved Bollywood divas have again proven why they are on the top of their game as far as fashion is concerned. From Disha Patani’s bold skirt suit to Shraddha Kapoor’s floral saree, each star brought their flair to forefront this week.

As we eagerly await next week's fashion highlights, one thing is certain: these celebrities are still elevating and upgrading the way dressing is viewed with their charming personalities and good fashion sense.

