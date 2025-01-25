Best-dressed celebs of the week: Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday and more stars who turned heads

This week, several Bollywood stars turned heads with their impeccable fashion choices. From bringing their A-game to dazzling events to showcasing casual chic looks, here’s a roundup of the best-dressed celebrities who stole the spotlight:

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna made waves at the trailer launch of Chhaava as she stunned everyone with her impeccable style, despite her foot injury. She wore a sparkling red anarkali outfit with a round neckline, full sleeves, and a jacket-style front. The pleated skirt created an elegant silhouette, enhanced by golden embroidery work on the neckline, body, and sleeves, giving the outfit a royal touch.

She paired it with a double dupatta featuring golden embroidery. Big golden jhumkas completed her accessories, while her fresh makeup included shiny brown lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a glowing complexion. The chic knotted bun finished off the look, making it perfect for weddings, festive celebrations, or formal events. Rashmika proved that elegance and grace can't be stopped, even by injury.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari stunned in a silver sharara set by Seema Gujral, styled by Sanam Ratansi. The strappy kurta, adorned with silver and gold crystals and sequins, was paired with matching sharara pants, intricately embroidered. The beautifully embroidered dupatta with crystal borders added drama to the regal ensemble.

Aditi accessorized with heavy golden jhumkas, while her makeup was bare yet glowing—nude tones complemented her skin, and neat brows added definition. She left her hair open for an effortlessly charming look. This perfect ethnic glam, inspired by Aditi, is ideal for weddings, festive occasions, and romantic moments.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala dazzled in a mirror selfie wearing a chic teal bodycon midi dress that radiated party vibes. The suede fabric and deep teal color struck the perfect balance between sophistication and boldness, with a straight neckline and thick straps.

She completed the look with simple golden hoop earrings and a bracelet. Smooth locks and fresh makeup enhanced her overall appearance. Sobhita’s elegant yet powerful style proved that simplicity can make a bold statement, as her teal dress became a perfect centerpiece for any party.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor showcased a striking promotional outfit for Loveyapa, donning a beautiful traditional attire. She opted for a pastel green kurta featuring a contemporary sleeveless design and a scooped neckline, embellished with intricate floral details. This was elegantly matched with satin peach palazzos, offering a lovely contrast. To enhance her look, she draped a peach-and-green dupatta trimmed with golden lace.

Her minimalistic accessories, including drop earrings and a bracelet, perfectly complemented the ensemble. Her makeup was flawless, highlighting her radiant complexion, kohl-lined eyes, and glossy pink lips, which added a youthful allure. The look was completed with embellished jootis, demonstrating how simplicity paired with meticulous details can result in a timeless and sophisticated appearance.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was breathtakingly beautiful at a recent event, wearing a stupendous Chanel tweed co-ord set. Her white outfit featured a cropped jacket adorned with 3D starfish and shell embellishments, paired with a matching tweed skirt for a head-to-toe enviable look.

She wore sheer strappy heels, which elongated her height. Ananya styled her hair in glossy waves, while her makeup was perfectly applied. Her skin glowed with a dewy finish, her cheeks beamed with a berry blush, and her lips shone with a gleaming rose hue. This look combined chicness, whimsy, and high fashion, affirming Ananya’s status as a fashion icon.

This week, the most stylish celebrities showcased their versatility, ranging from Rashmika’s timeless outfit to Ananya’s laid-back chic. Whether attending a glamorous event or enjoying a casual day out, these stars have shown that they always deliver their best in fashion. Each appearance highlighted their unique style, reinforcing their reputation as the fashion icons of the week.

