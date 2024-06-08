Best dressed celebs of the week: Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon

Fashion never takes a break and neither do celebs and style icons who continuously push the fashion boundaries. This week, the red carpets, streets and social media feeds were awash with awe-inspiring looks from our favourite celebrities.

From glamourous gowns to casual looks, these stars showcased their sartorial prowess, leaving us all in admiration. Join us as we delve into the top fashion moments of the week, highlighting the best-dressed celebrities who have set the bar high and redefined what it means to be a true style icon.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna proved her sartorial elegance this week with a breathtaking all-white ensemble. The star turned heads in a chic white mini skirt paired with a sleek white bodysuit.

The actress layered her bodysuit with a tailored white blazer, giving her outfit a polished look. Her choice of towering heels added a few extra inches to her height. She opted for dainty jewellery that accentuated her look without overpowering it.

Her make-up further elevated her look while her short hair was styled to perfection, framing her face beautifully.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stole the show in her stunning ensemble from Balmain from her day out in Italy. Her gorgeous mini dress had a white corseted bodice and bright red floral patterns all over it.

She paired her dress with tiny earrings and leather heels coming from the brand Schutz. In terms of make-up, the actress opted for blushed cheeks, a radiant base and hair left open in curls.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor looked stunning this week in a blush pink saree by Manish Malhotra. Her floral-patterned saree glistened with sequins and pearls.

The actress teamed her saree with an embroidered pearl blouse to up the ante. Kashmiri leaf patterns were used to create the pearl blouse. For her make-up, she opted for a rosy glow, nude lips, and a radiant base with her hair tied in a top knot.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh graced an event in Chennai, wearing a racy black saree. The actress paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse adorned with black, white and golden beaded embroidery.

The outfit from Ritika Mirchandani costs 2,89,000. For make-up, she opted for bronzed cheekbones and well-defined brows. Golden shimmery eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and nude lipstick rounded off her look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon donned a co-ord outfit with flowers from her sister’s newly launched label Nobo. The co-ord set consisted of a blue bralette with thin straps and pink and green floral patterns. The charming knot on the front gave her top a playful twist.

The actress layered her bralette with a maxi skirt. The skirt had delicate mesh details that revealed just enough skin. She rounded off her look with minimal make-up and Dolce and Gabbana slingback pumps.

These celebrities, once again, proved how they never miss their fashion sense each bringing their unique style to the forefront. From stylish co-ord sets to racy sarees, here are this week’s best-dressed celebrity moments that left us eagerly waiting for their next ensembles.

