Best dressed women at Ambanis' red carpet event: Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt

Amidst the glittering opulence of the Ambanis’ recent red-carpet launch event, a constellation of stars descended, not just to grace the occasion but to define it with their unparalleled elegance. Starting from Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, to Katrina Kaif, and more, transformed the event into a runway of dreams, where every step was a statement and every ensemble, was a work of art.

So, why don’t you join us as we embark on the journey to explore the finest ensembles from the night to celebrate the artistry of fashion, as it unfolded at the Ambanis’ grand red carpet event? Let’s dive right in.

10 best-dressed actresses at the Ambanis’ prominent event

Deepika Padukone’s grey wonder:

The talented Fighter actress was recently seen wearing a stylish grey off-shoulder fitted midi-dress made of knitted material from Louis Vuitton. The classy diva decided to pair this with edgy black leather boots as well as classy silver jewelry from Cartier. We’re totally in love with this alluring outfit!

Alia Bhatt’s black extravagance:

The talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous sheer and sultry black gown created by Gaurav Gupta with a fitted silhouette and a corset-like bodice with a unique design. The gorgeous diva also paired this classy piece with matching stockings and boots for a harmonious look.

Katrina Kaif’s sultry floral dress:

The gorgeous Tiger 3 actress recently decided to wear a full-sleeved black top with feminine floral design and shoulder pads, which gave it a classy appeal. The talented actress further paired this with a matching maxi skirt with a sultry front slit. The fabulous Magda Butrym ensemble suits her like a proper charm.

Janhvi Kapoor’s shimmery silver co-ord:

The Bawaal actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous and supremely shimmery silver co-ord set created by none other than the fashionable maven, Manish Malhotra. The talented actress also layered this ensemble with a vibrant sleeveless jacket with a graceful train that trailed behind her as she walked. We’re in love!

Sara Ali Khan’s shiny golden co-ord set:

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress was recently seen searing a gorgeous gold co-ord set with gold sparkles all over it, created by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The classy set featured a fill-sleeved crop top and a floor-length skirt, that has us mesmerized.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s ethnic elegance:

The OG fashionista whose fashion game always reigns supreme decided to wear an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s custom piece which was a silk lehenga paired with an exclusive embroidered jacket and layered with a dupatta on top. Her fusion piece was one of the best pieces on the runway.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor’s modernized saree:

Adding a fusional touch to Indian wear is always a win and the Aashiqui 2 actress did that by pairing a timeless red silk sari with a unique cropped black blazer that had gold all over it. This incredible combination literally stole attention and left us gushing. Are you feeling inspired by her stylish ensemble?

Bhumi Pednekar’s hot off-shoulder piece:

The Badhai Do actress was one of the most iconic divas on the red carpet, in a classy Shadek Majed's Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 couture piece. The outfit featured a sheer off-shoulder top with an oversized bow and a fabulous black skirt-like extension which was laden with patterns. The classy fit totally won our hearts.

Nora Fatehi’s red beauty with a cape:

The Sexy In My Dress singer was seen setting the red carpet ablaze as she walked forth with confidence in a vibrant and shimmering red saree created by the fashion god, Manish Malhotra. It also had a matching sheer cape with a criss-cross pattern all over it and a sultry blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Alaya F’s black glittery semi-sheer gown:

The talented Freddy actress wore an extremely interesting and stylish black gown from Artinë with a poised V-neckline and an exclusive sequinned sheer fabric that won our hearts and left us gasping for more. The floor-length piece was paired it with a black choker, adding that extra oomph to the classy piece.

It’s safe to say that the Ambanis’ red carpet event was a true showcase of style, with these ten remarkable actresses leading the way. From contemporary couture to ethnic elegance, each diva brought her unique touch to the event, leaving us in awe of their fashion choices. As we bid adieu to this memorable evening, it’s clear that these actresses have once again proven that they are not just stars on the screen but also fashion icons who continue to inspire and captivate us with their impeccable sense of style.

Which one of these is your favorite outfit? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor serves total Bridgerton vibes in Huishan Zhang’s classy black ankle-length flowy tulle midi dress