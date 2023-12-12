Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 2023's fabulous 4 on-screen brides who stole the show with their jaw-dropping looks

Whether it is Kiara Advani's or Alia Bhatt's wedding, these Bollywood divas served as an inspiration for the brides-to-be. As we say goodbye to 2023, we can not help but be impressed by the gorgeous real-life Bollywood brides who walked down the aisle this year. Get ready to be astounded as we delve into the jaw-dropping looks they wore on the big screen. Keep reading for all the fashion ideas you will need to make your wedding day truly unique.

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress pulled off this unexpected decision with ease, proving that it is good to deviate from the traditional red and embrace bold hues like orange on our wedding day. The Heart of Stone diva finished her look with a stunning matching orange-colored veil that provided an extra touch of elegance and beauty. Manish Malhotra crafted this stunning lehenga, proving once again why he is one of the most sought-after designers in the market. Alia Bhatt looked amazing in an orange-colored lehenga set in her most recent Bollywood film, Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, leaving everyone in awe.

Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2

Ananya Panday, the definition of adorable, wins our hearts as an on-screen bride in Dream Girl 2. Her lovely bridal outfit will have you swooning. Ananya displays grace and beauty in a pink-hued half-sleeved choli. The Gehraiyaan fame dual-hued lehenga, adorned with elaborate gota patti work, gives a sense of elegance and refinement to her look. What really draws attention to her is her veil, which is a vivid orange with a gorgeously embroidered border. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star pulls off this gorgeous bridal outfit with ease, reminding us that it's the tiny things that make all the difference. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’ bridal attire is nothing short of perfect in the movie and is gorgeous, whether it's the pink choli, the dual-hued lehenga, or the lovely orange veil.

Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal

The Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor, is a young and accomplished actress who makes a dramatic entrance on our list wearing a stunning red lehenga set from the movie Bawaal. She proved that nothing beats the attractiveness of a traditional red lehenga; her bridal outfit is enhanced by the skillfully draped dupatta, which adds a touch of elegance and charm; and the Mimi diva's traditional crimson lehenga reminds us that sometimes it is preferable to stick to time-honored traditions that have been cherished for centuries.

Kiara Advani in Satya Prem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani, the lovely beauty, not only played a bride on-screen this year, but she also stunned us with her off-screen bridal look. In the film Satya Prem Ki Katha, she wore a dazzling white lehenga outfit that left us stunned. Her lehenga and blouse were embellished with excellent mirror work, providing a touch of glitz and shine to her look. The bandhani work on the dupatta gave a traditional touch, while the scallop borders on the veil stole the show, giving Kiara an ethereal and angelic aspect. The Kabir Singh actress was a vision in white, oozing elegance and grace in every shot. The Fugly fame continues to set significant bridal fashion standards, whether on or off-screen.

But we can still appreciate the stunning on-screen beauty of these four Bollywood divas. They each added their own unique flair and charm to their wedding avatars. Alia Bhatt looked amazing in her orange lehenga ensemble, proving the importance of embracing vivid colors. Kiara Advani looked stunning in a spotless white gown. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, looked stunning in a pink-hued choli that exuded a whimsical and sweet vibe. All four divas looked stunning in their different ensembles, so it is hard to choose a favorite. Let us know in the comments section below!

