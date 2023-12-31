Best last-minute makeup hacks for New Year party: From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon

Hello there! If you're caught in traffic on your way home, stressing over how to get done in a hurry for that New Year's Eve party, don't worry! We've got some extremely straightforward and stress-free makeup tricks for you. So scroll down to see how to crush that last-minute glam.

There's no need to worry about sophisticated processes or expensive goods because we're all about making things simple and easy. So, whether you prefer dazzling eyes or pink cheeks, we have the aesthetic ideas to make you sparkle brighter than the disco ball. Don't let the time pass you by; with our helpful hints, you'll be the star of the party in a matter of minutes.

Simple blush pink glam

If you want to accomplish your makeup look quickly and easily, take a hint from the lovely Alia Bhatt. This Bollywood diva demonstrated how to achieve a beautiful face by merely applying blush. Alia Bhatt deftly applied a pink cheek tint blush beneath her cheekbones with only two fingers, giving her the ideal rosy glow.

She also dabbed it on her nose for added shine. So, the following time you're trying to enhance your aesthetic game, grab the perfect blush and flush those cheeks and nose!

Experiment with eyeshadows

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning eye makeup looks are killing the beauty game, and we've gathered the inside scoop on five of her most compelling looks. So, fret nothing if you're late for that fantastic New Year's Eve party! Simply bookmark these five styles, and choosing makeup will be a snap.

First and foremost, Janhvi Kapoor's shimmering makeup look is stunning. Whether you choose a matte foundation or a simple eyeshadow, just add some confetti stickers or a touch of translucent glitter powder and you're done! You're all set to impress.

Her next beauty look includes a chocolate brown eyeshadow. To accomplish this sexy look, start with a dark baked brown eyeshadow, then add deeply contoured cheeks and end with nude brown lipstick.

For more details on these stunning looks, be sure to check out the video.

The eye-catching metallic touch

Are you ready to sparkle like a queen? Take a hint from Tripti Dimri and go for a little amazing metallic eye makeup. Choose a basic silver powdered makeup to make your eyes sparkle for a spectacular effect. Maintain the attention on your eyeshadow by applying a thin line of eyeliner, ensuring that all eyes are on you when you blink. And, of obviously, be sure to cover your lashes with mascara for an added glam effect.

The reversed cat eye hack

Keep your makeup brushes handy, because Bhumi Pednekar is about to impart a whole lot of beauty wisdom! With her incredible eye makeup methods, this Bollywood celebrity has taught us an important lesson for a lifetime.

Bhumi starts by putting concealer on her face to create a perfect base. Then she adds a touch of glittering golden eyeshadow to take her appearance to the highest possible level of splendor.

But now for the big game changer: reversed cat eye makeup! Bhumi illustrates how to get this sharp and alluring style. Pick a dark brown eyeliner (or any color of your choice) and have yourself ready to slay. Smear a stroke beneath your lower lash line for a smokey effect.

Then, prolong the stroke to the brow tip to create a dramatic and forceful wing. Boom! You're done in an instant.

Try peachy look

Calling all creative makeup enthusiasts! Get ready to improve your beauty game with a peachy look influenced by the lovely Kriti Sanon.

Begin by applying your choice of base makeup, such as foundation, BB cream, or tinted moisturizer. When you've prepared your canvas, it's time to concentrate on those pink cheeks. Using a blending brush, dab a dollop of cream blush over your cheeks to create a natural and peachy glow.

Following that, it's all about the lips. Choose a peach lipstick color that compliments your skin tone. This will connect the entire outfit and provide warmth and vitality.

If you want to add some more bling, seal the lipstick with a coat of translucent gloss to give your pout a glossy and blingy finish. And similarly to that, you've acquired the desired peachy glow in just two simple steps.

Okay, ladies, we've got you loaded with these last-minute beauty tips for the forthcoming New Year's Eve bash. We've got some incredibly easy ideas that are going to have you looking beautiful in no time, whether you want to sport a fascinating eyeshadow or flaunt those reddened cheeks.

Happy New Year in advance!

