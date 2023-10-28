Best to Worst Dressed B-Town Celebs Of The Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon

This week, fashionistas left us speechless, from Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, each with their own distinct style and irresistible beauty. The Bollywood divas stole the attention with their ethereal appeal and immaculate sense of style amid a sea of vivid colors and elaborate decorations. Let's get started and see who nailed it and who utterly bombed their presentations. Let's get this round-up began by revealing the scoop on everything fashionable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes richness in a kaftan-style long gown

The Buckingham Murders actress looked stunning in her black outfit. The upper part of the silhouette resembled a kaftan, her most preferred style. The gown's characteristic knotted pattern and V-shaped sensual deep neckline added elements of drama to an otherwise understated design, demonstrating excellent craftsmanship.

Bebo added a fun flash of color with completely shiny pink sleeves, making her the week's top and best-dressed diva.

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in a red saree

The Tiger 3 actress was decorated with a lovely assortment of floral motifs, adding to her allure. The intricate embroidery, skillfully completed using pink, green, yellow, and purple threads, produced a vibrant and eye-catching design. The saree's lovely traits contributed to making it rank second on our list.

Katrina's deep V-neck blouse lent a sensual touch to the set. The blouse's upper half, made of silk georgette, complimented a luxurious touch, while the lower half had unique twist-puff sleeves with a tiny cuff, adding a playful tinge. The exquisite Parsi gara embroidery that adorned the whole top concluded the ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor's stunning black look and show-stealing accessories

Sonam Kapoor dominated the MAMI event in her stunning all-black ensemble. The shirt, with long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline variation, had a corset-like finish that imparted a feeling of sophistication. The sheer net fabric on the lower half was embellished with pearl embellishments and expertly sewn to form a spectacular geometric design, adding to its attractiveness.

The Blind actress stole the show with a stunning, massive pearl necklace, taking her accessories game to new heights and making it rank in third position on our list.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks incomparable in an ivory gown

The global icon was spotted on the red carpet, looking stunning in an ivory transparent floor-length sleeveless gown with a high halter neck, which was ribbed and had layers. The sparkly gown also had a lovely trail that fell gently behind her.

Priyanka also elected to cover the trail with a similar and long, floor-length coat in spotless ivory. This stunning oversized coat was also exquisitely embroidered. She also chose to keep her accessories to a minimum.

Janhvi Kapoor looks exquisite in a pink sheer tissue saree

The Bawaal actress opted to go all-in with a gorgeous pink handmade tissue saree. The stunning semi-sheer drape featured a wonderful feminine aesthetic as well as an attractive but formal touch with a traditional antique gold zari-crusted border.

Janhvi paired her saree with an unquestionably enchanting gold blouse with wide straps and a sensual sweetheart neckline. The beautiful top was adorned with classic gold embroidery and had a certain allure. She accessorized her stunning ethnic attire with a delicate gold droplet choker-like neckpiece set with a green emerald piece, a matching ring, and simple and minimalistic matching earrings.

Tara Sutaria looks incomparably pretty in a vibrant red-gold saree

The Apurva actress wore a gorgeous and brilliant red saree fabulously draped around her frame. The drape was adorned with gold floral Banarasi cutwork embroidery and a matching delicately embroidered gold border, loaning the saree a sophisticated touch.

Tara paired her outfit with a similar sleeveless tube top-like shirt, adding a modern twist to the diva's classic look. She selected matching gold bangles, a choker-style traditional necklace with Kundan work and exquisite drops, matching maang tikka, and statement earrings with elaborate gold work that are beyond elegant.

Shraddha Kapoor's dreamy chanderi lehenga set

Shraddha Kapoor made a statement this week in a stunning pink lehenga attire. This attractive ensemble included a blouse, lehenga, and dupatta, each offering a unique touch to the overall look. The blouse's deep V-neckline and snug fit on the empire line accentuated the diva's lovely figure.

The actress wore a pink lehenga suit with white thread embroidery and floral designs on the top, as well as matching white thread embroidery and exquisite flower motifs on the lehenga.

Alia Bhatt exudes charm in cherry pink anarkali kurta set

The National Award-winning actress wore a stunning cherry-pink anarkali kurta ensemble with a plunging V-neckline and a hint of elegance. With its stunning embroidery, the flowery paradise kurta set stole the show. The embroidered threads were a vibrant mix of red, white, pink, purple, yellow, and scarlet, creating a burst of colors.

Alia completed her royal appearance by slipping the dupatta over her left shoulder and clutching the remaining drape in her other hand, exuding grace.

Ananya Panday's stunning golden lehenga with threadwork embroidery

Ananya Panday wore a golden lehenga with beautiful embroidery, flowing silk, and glittering pearls. With its delicate white thread floral embroidery, graceful sleeveless style, and halter neck top, the delicate golden tones of the lehenga and dupatta completed the ensemble superbly.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress wore the lehenga with poise and grace, showcasing her exquisite sense of fashion. Her mid-waisted lehenga featured elaborate mirror work, delicate floral embroidery, and cutwork patterns.

Kriti Sanon looked lovely in a blush pink saree

The Mimi actress wore a baby pink georgette saree with subtle gold designs that lent an elegant touch to the look. The enormous golden lotus foil patterns on the pallu's border were the highlight of the outfit. The modest lacy golden borders that radiated refinement certainly set this saree unique.

Kriti carried a similar flowery silk blouse with a multicolored floral pattern that complemented the saree. The cap sleeves and delicate gold lace along the borders, as well as the high scooped neckline, add to her overall attractiveness.

This week's fashion scene was filled with traditional looks inspired by Durga Puja and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival events. Among the stunning ensembles, it's hard to pick just one as the best. But we would love to know which one was your favorite. Let us know in the comments section below.

DISCLAIMER: We won't talk about the celebrities considered to have the worst fashion sense, but we can compile a list in increasing order from the best-dressed to those who may be seen as less sartorially inclined.

