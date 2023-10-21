Best to Worst Dressed B-Town Divas Of The Week: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Rashmika Mandanna

Hello, fashionistas! Welcome to our weekly list of Bollywood's finest and worst-dressed stars. This week's fashion show featured sequins, solid colors, block designs, chiffon, bugle beads, tiny dresses, and, of course, a few fashion faux pas. So, let's get started and see who aced it and who completely missed the mark with their appearances. Prepare to be stunned as we begin with the finest of the best! Let's get this party started by spilling the beans on all things stylish. Who's up for it? We're sure you are!

Priyanka Chopra

At the DKMS Gala 2023, the Sky Is Pink actress made a stunning appearance. The outstanding actress' emerald-green sequin gown was nothing short of spectacular. The gown itself was a piece of art, precisely crafted by Valentino, the renowned fashion brand. It had a daring one-shoulder cape that flowed down her back to the floor. This eye-catching item not only offered depth to her thigh-high split ensemble but also emphasized her frame. The gown also featured a one-of-a-kind cutaway pattern across the breast on one side, providing a peek of the skilled actress' toned frame.

PC: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

The stunning Pathaan actress was recently photographed in front of Los Cavos, where she wore Victoria Beckham's red midi dress, which cost Rs. 1,00,133. This stunning garment made of flowing and lightweight fabric and had a sophisticated silhouette that caressed her curves and emphasized her frame. The dress also featured a round neckline, a delicately curved waist, a lovely midi-length skirt, and a classy voluminous underarm drape, which gave the red piece of beauty a fairly modern edge.

Alia Bhatt

That stunning saree with scalloped borders and gold threadwork that Bhatt wore to the National Film Awards was her wedding saree! The plunging leaf neck top added some glitter, and don't overlook the stunning butterfly embroidery with opaque sequins. Alia knows how to command attention, whether at an awards ceremony or on her wedding day. With this magnificent ensemble, she hit the correct combination of tradition and elegance, while also maintaining her status as one of the best-dressed celebs in our weekly round-up.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Jailer actress looked stunning in a classic crimson outfit. This crimson gown was not your average gown; it was a figure-hugging stunner that accentuated every inch of her curves. A sweetheart neckline gave the gown a feminine touch, while the shoulder pads give it a strong and architectural look. With its long sleeves and satin fabric, this gown oozed refinement and class. This gorgeous attire was designed by famous designer Alex Perry and costs a staggering Rs. 2,34,952.

Kriti Sanon

The Ganapath actress was recently spotted wearing a magnificent blue and red drape fashioned by none other than Nitya Bajaj, the legendary ethnic wear designer recognized for her fantastic and original designs. This fresh-off-the-runway saree merged the enchantment of the exclusive Bandhani pattern with a magnificent Ajrakh block print, celebrating tradition at its very essence. The saree was additionally embellished with stunning sequin embroidery and a one-of-a-kind gold scalloped lace at the drape's edge. Furthermore, she paired her well-draped saree with a similar well-decorated and colorful sleeveless top with a sexy plunging neckline, which added to its overall charm.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was spotted this week looking stunning in a modernized pink sari. This pre-draped wonder was amazing! The sari has a unique one-piece dress-like appearance that is extremely lovely. The metallic accent beneath the bustier sets it apart, adding a touch of glitter to the ensemble. This pink sari composed of chiffon and featured an asymmetrical neckline with a dark pink bustier that exuded beauty and grace.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Mission Majnu actress was caught wearing an eye-catching golden saree this week, and she made her way into our list. The gold saree is lavishly decorated, had a regal and opulent aspect. What distinguished it is the golden bustier with long sleeves that provided a touch of elegance. The golden tone was due to the excellent bugle beading rather than the fabric. These golden glass bugle beads were properly joined, giving them a striking appearance. Droplets of the same beads are utilized to embellish the sleeves, adding a fashionable touch. With a V-neck bustier and a cut-out back, this combination is surely unique and stunning, making it a showstopper for party evenings.

Malaika Arora

The An Action Hero actress was spotted in a stunning traditional attire this week, and she looked stunning! Malaika's beauty in a stunning gold saree left us awestruck. The saree, which was composed of beautiful woven tissue, exuded luxury. Not to mention the shimmering golden wide border, which added a touch of sparkle to the ensemble. She wore her saree in the traditional style, with the pallu tucked neatly at her shoulder. She complemented her stunning traditional ensemble by wearing a modest gold-toned blouse with a lovely golden saree. This shirt was a stunner with its diamond round neckline, adding a sense of refinement to the ensemble. The blouse's half sleeves were the perfect length, complementing Malaika's overall look.

Khushi Kapoor

When it comes to wearing whites, The Archies actress has certainly boosted her style game. The lovely diva was recently spotted in a breathtaking strapless gown that left everyone speechless. The gown had a distinctive collar-like stiff flap over the breast area, which added a bit of flare to her ensemble. The addition of lovely white buttons as decorative accents, gave it a whimsical twist, making this ensemble even more appealing. The knee-length cut completed the style by adding a ball gown-like fullness, converting Khushi into a true fashion princess.

Bhumi Pednekar

The Thank You For Coming actress was recently spotted in a lovely purple jacket, which grabbed a lot of attention. This gorgeous gown had a big flap-like neckline that provided drama to her look. Her jacket featured large sleeves, which gave her a trendy appearance. While the jacket was straightforward in design, it was the quirky zip that stole the show. The zip was positioned at the bust line to create a strong focal point, while the top and lower parts of the zip were left exposed to add interest. This look was undeniably unique, but there was one element that didn't quite work for us: the front zip fastening on the jacket. Unfortunately, rather than being a lovely touch, it seemed to be a fashion faux pas.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

DISCLAIMER: We won't talk about the celebrities considered to have the worst fashion sense, but we can compile a list in increasing order from the best-dressed to those who may be seen as less sartorially inclined.

