Best to worst dressed celebs at Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt

Bollywood superstars wore their finest clothes at Mukesh Ambani's recent Ganpati festivities, exhibiting their excellent fashion sense. The celebs dressed to impress, from Alia Bhatt's mesmerizing crimson saree with embroidered border accents to Disha Patani's exquisite peach-colored saree. Some thought Ananya Panday's red saree was more appropriate for a wedding, while Khushi Kapoor's white lehenga was more appropriate for a cocktail wedding. Finally, fashion is subjective, and each person must judge who the best-dressed and worst-dressed celebrities were at the event.

Alia Bhatt in a red saree

The Heart of Stone actress wore a brilliant crimson semi-sheer saree with a stunning mirror-work-laden border and exquisite crystal drops. The gorgeous actress complemented her magnificent ensemble with silver metallic heels, which added to its overall attractiveness. She made the sensible decision to keep her accessories to a minimum, accessorizing her all-red stunning costume with magnificent diamond stud earrings and a matching ring. Meanwhile, the actress left her hair free and styled it into a side-parted hairdo with natural waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Isn't she enchanting?

Deepika Padukone in kurta set

The Jawan actress recently wore a Sabyasachi red kurta combo at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations in Mumbai. This outfit included a bright red short, full-sleeved, and oversized kurta with an exquisite V-shaped neckline and gold embroidery. She wore red dhoti-style ankle-length trousers with a ruched and crinkled pattern that matched the kurta well. The actress completes her look with gold statement stud earrings and a matching ring. She also pulled her hair back and shaped it into a stylish side-parted bun.

Kiara Advani in mustard-colored saree

The Good Newz actress recently wore a lovely silk saree from Jayanti Reddy Label, making it an excellent choice for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2023. On a plain saree, this saree has a cutwork border and an exquisitely embroidered border. She wore it with a silver blouse that was lavishly embroidered. The blouse suited the saree well. The actress completes her look with gold showstopper chandbali earrings and matching bangles. She also pulled her hair up and arranged it into a neat middle-parted bun, which she embellished with gajra. Making it a 10-on-10 thing.

Athiya Shetty wore a beautiful red saree

The Mubarakan actress recently wore a stunning red saree by Tarun Tahiliani. This saree has a golden embroidered border and a scalloped embroidery border all over it. She wore it with a gold blouse that was richly embroidered. The actress completed her look with gold statement long earrings and a matching purse. She also pulled her hair back and shaped it into a neat middle-parted bun.

Aishwarya Rai in a blue kurta set

The Jodha Akbar actress wore a stunning blue kurta outfit by Gulabo by Abu Sandeep. On the dupatta and collar of this kurta set, a golden-silver gota was stitched in a grid design. Chanderi cloth was used to make the kurta set. The actress completed her look with striking long earrings and a glitzy bindi. In addition, she kept her hair open.

Janhvi Kapoor in a sheer saree

Manish Malhotra created a stunning handmade saree for the Dhadak heroine. This saree featured a gold embroidered border on the tissue fabric. She wore it with a lavishly embroidered golden blouse, flowery threadwork, and a cut-out back. The actress amped up her festive look with dramatic emerald earrings and brown lipstick. In addition, she kept her hair open with a side partition.

Sara Ali Khan in red kurta set

Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra Patiala kurta outfit. A brilliant red short kurta with long sleeves decorated with beautiful golden embroidery added a sense of sophistication to the ensemble. The purple border on the dupatta adds to the overall charm, making it even more appealing. Sara's hairdo with a middle partition suits the outfit wonderfully, and the red lipstick gives a dramatic and elegant touch. She completed the ensemble with golden mojaris, which offered a touch of classic charm.

Ananya Panday in red saree

The saree worn by the Liger actress was a work of art by the renowned label Arpita Mehta. It was adorned with magnificent sequins and added glitz and opulence to her ensemble. The full-sleeved blouse with its deep scoop neckline added a seductive touch to her look, flawlessly merging classic and modern elements. To round off the ensemble, the actress wore a sparkling necklace and matching earrings, which added to the overall attractiveness. Despite the fact that Ananya's dress was stunning, some thought the saree was more fitting for a wedding than for Ganpati celebrations.

Khushi Kapoor in white lehenga

Khushi Kapoor radiated beauty and grace in a white lehenga ensemble. The silver sequin accents on her off-the-shoulder top lent a glamorous touch to her attire. The delicate floral threadwork on the lehenga itself demonstrated the expertise required. Khushi completed the appearance with a sparkly necklace and matching earrings, which added to the overall charm. Some, however, believed that this appearance was more akin to a cocktail wedding gown than a fitting option for Ganpati celebrations.

Disha Patani in peach-colored saree

The Malang actress Disha Patani is well-known for her exquisite dress sense. She recently dazzled in a stunning peach-colored saree for the Ganapati celebrations hosted by the Ambani’s. The saree was crafted from a smooth, flowing fabric with a gleaming luster. The golden filigree beaded border offered a luxurious and elegant finish. Ultimately, whether Disha's saree choice constituted a fashion faux pas is debatable. Some may find it overly plain, while others may like its underlying charm.

DISCLAIMER: We won't talk about the celebrities considered to have the worst fashion sense, but we can compile a list in increasing order from the best-dressed to those who may be seen as less sartorially inclined.

Which traditional outfit did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

