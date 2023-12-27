Best vacation outfits: Crochet to mesh and bikinis; Takes notes from BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani recently graced the vibrant landscapes of Thailand, setting the fashion scene ablaze with their impeccable vacation wardrobes. From classy co-ord sets to effortless mini-dresses and beach-wear wonders, their style choices not only captivated the essence of vacation chic but also provided a refreshing dose of inspiration for the classy fashionistas.

So, without further ado, let’s delve into the sartorial journey of these two glamorous actresses, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy discovering the allure of their vacation ensembles, to get inspired for our own vacations with our best friends. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Stylish fits worn by Mouni Roy and Disha Patani during their vacation

Classy co-ord sets:

The talented divas showcased their style during their vacation with the most stylish co-ord sets that literally scream vacation time. For the Kung Fu Yoga actress, this was a vibrant and colorful orange and pink co-ord set which featured a cropped and fitted sleeveless corset with a matching pink and orange draped skirt with a super sultry side slit and floral print.

Meanwhile, for the talented Brahmastra actress, this was a deep plunge into her love for luxurious branded ensembles including a classy black and white co-ord set by Alexander wang which featured a cropped top with a matching mini-skirt. The diva elevated her fit with a cool Chanel bag and slippers. We definitely love these!

Effortless mini-dresses:

Both the beyond-gorgeous actresses love to flaunt their curves and legs in the most effortlessly stylish mini-dresses. This is exactly what happened during their vacation time together where they twinned in the white mini-dresses with plunging necklines, sleeveless stylish, tiered, and flowy designs.

They styled them with classy white sunglasses, minimalistic accessories, and their favorite branded bags to add to the style quotient of their ensembles. They also added matching flat sandals to keep the look as pretty yet casual as ever. It’s safe to say that we’re seriously inspired.

Beach-wear wonder:

Both the beyond-beautiful actresses ended up spending a lot of their time having fun by de-stressing at the beach. For these occasions, they chose to wear the most stylish and vibrant bikinis. The Welcome 3 actress chose to layer hers with a white-colored sarong wrap around the waist while pairing it with a minimalistic pendant.

Meanwhile, the Made In China diva chose to layer hers with a colorful, breezy, and easy-to-wear halter-neck printed sarong dress. The diva also chose to elevate this beach-ready ensemble with dark-tinted sunglasses and a matching ring. Don’t they both look simply beautiful and super relaxed?

Riding around the city in style:

The Baaghi 2 actress chose to wear simple co-ord sets with comfortable wide-legged floor-length printed pants paired with matching halter-necked bralettes for these rides, which she paired with minimalistic accessories and bags.

Meanwhile, the Gold actress chose to go another way for these little trips as she chose to wear comfortable, flowy, and loose sleeveless dresses with super sultry side slits and beyond-stylish flat sandals. The diva also elevated these with layered bracelets, minimalistic accessories, dark-tinted sunglasses, and travel-friendly bags.

Beach-time bikinis:

The dynamic and super stylish duo also wore their fair share of bikinis to take a calming dip in the waves at Thailand’s pristine beaches. For these occasions, the talented divas chose to wear the most fashionable bikinis. The MS Dhoni The Untold Story actress chose to wear a vibrant animal print bikini top with broad straps with black laced-up bikini bottoms.

On the other hand, the beautiful Romeo Akbar Waiter actress chose to wear a colorful and printed halter-necked and fitted tube-top-like bikini top with a plunging neckline with matching black laced-up bikini bottoms, layered with a black sarong wrap-up and matching dark-tinted sunglasses. We’re in love with these sexy bikinis.

Meanwhile, let’s accept facts, the classy Kalki 2898 AD actress always slays in bikinis. She also recently wore a sky blue colored bikini set with a matching sarong wrap with multicolored flowers printed on it, which totally rocked beyond comparison. We’re in love!

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani not only soaked in the picturesque beauty of Thailand but also left an indelible mark with their fashion-forward choices. From the alluring co-ord sets that echoed the vibrancy of their surroundings to the effortlessly chic mini-dresses and the stylish beach-time bikinis, every ensemble spoke volumes about their innate style quotient.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani’s Thailand getaway created memories and served as a delightful fashion fiesta, showcasing that vacation time can indeed be synonymous with unparalleled style. We’re inspired for our upcoming vacations, aren’t you? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us right away.

